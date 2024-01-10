Third Season of 'Judge Steve Harvey' Set to Premiere in February

Primetime television is gearing up for the return of a distinctive courtroom with none other than comedian Steve Harvey on the bench. The third season of 'Judge Steve Harvey' is set to premiere on ABC on February 7. A courtroom show unlike any other, it features Harvey, devoid of any formal legal training, acting as a judge over real-life disputes.

Street Savvy and Humor: The New Legal Tools

Harvey's unique approach to justice relies not on legal statutes but on his own life experiences, people-reading abilities, street savvy, common sense, and above all, his signature humor. The show's tone, more comedic than traditional courtroom dramas, provides a refreshing contrast while still addressing authentic disputes. Harvey presides sans the typical judge's robe, instead wielding a golden gavel for a touch of authority.

A Show With Strong Supporting Cast

The show's charm extends beyond Harvey. Nancy Price, a former bailiff from Georgia, assumes the role of the bailiff, adding her own flair to the proceedings. Rubin Ervin, known for warming up the audience, is another integral part of the courtroom dynamic, ensuring the energy levels never dip.

Streaming Info and Episode Count

While the exact number of episodes for the upcoming season has yet to be officially announced, expectations suggest a range of 10 to 15 episodes, based on the pattern of previous seasons. For those who prefer streaming, episodes will be available on Hulu the day after their initial airing on ABC. Netflix subscribers, however, will have to wait, as the show is currently not available on the platform. But, the door remains open for potential future availability.