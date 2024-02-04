Thin Ice Conditions Prompt Safety Precautions for Anglers at Scout Lake

At Scout Lake, the once familiar crunch underfoot has given way to a precarious crackle. The lake's icy surface, usually a winter lure for anglers, now poses a treacherous risk. Father and son, Connor Lambert and Aaron, have adapted to this new normal, trading the icy expanse for the sturdiness of the pier. Using drilled holes at the pier's end, Aaron measured the ice to be about three inches thick, with an added layer of treacherous slush, deeming the ice too risky to tread.

The Unwelcome Warmth

The mild weather, often a welcome respite in the brutal Wisconsin winter, has contributed to the thinning ice. The thermometer continues to climb, with predictions of temperatures rising into the mid-40s and possibly even reaching the 50s in the upcoming week. This warmth has led Aaron to largely abandon the tradition of ice fishing for the season.

Wisdom from the Warden

Wisconsin's Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Conservation Warden, Erik Anderson, stresses that no ice is entirely safe. He advises anglers to exercise caution, always checking ice depth before venturing out, fishing in groups, and consulting with local bait shops or fishing clubs. Essential safety gear such as ice claws, a life jacket, and a throw bag are also recommended. Anderson suggests that the persisting warm weather makes shore fishing along Lake Michigan a safer alternative.

A Pier-less Experience

Despite the change in setting, Aaron Lambert finds value in the adapted experience. Fishing from the pier has offered a chance to step away from screens and spend time outdoors. The father and son duo commend the peace and tranquility that comes with casting lines into the icy water, even if they're standing on solid ground rather than gliding on ice.