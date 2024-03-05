Thievery Corporation to Electrify St. Augustine with Global Sounds on May 23, 2024

Groundbreaking electronic duo Thievery Corporation, known for their eclectic blend of global music influences, is set to perform at the Backyard Stage at St. Augustine Amphitheatre, bringing their nearly three-decade-long legacy to Florida. Scheduled for Tuesday, May 23, 2024, and presented by Intuition Ale Works, the concert promises an immersive experience into the duo's unique soundscapes that span genres from acid jazz to dub and bossa nova. Tickets are poised to go on sale this Friday, marking an eagerly anticipated event for fans and newcomers alike.

Advertisment

Trailblazers of the Electronic Genre

Since their formation in Washington, D.C. in 1995, Thievery Corporation's Rob Garza and Eric Hilton have carved a niche for themselves within the music industry. Their debut into mainstream recognition came with the 1998 track "Lebanese Blonde," which gained widespread acclaim after its feature in the indie film Garden State. The duo's music, characterized by its heavy reliance on crate-dug samples and exotic instrumentation, defies conventional genre boundaries, incorporating elements of world music, acid jazz, dub, and bossa nova. This eclectic mix has not only defined their sound but also attracted collaborations with renowned artists like David Byrne, Perry Farrell, and Wayne Coyne.

A Legacy Spanning Nearly Three Decades

Advertisment

Over the years, Thievery Corporation has amassed a significant discography, including critically acclaimed albums, singles, and remix tracks. Their live performances are particularly noted for their ability to recreate and morph their studio recordings into an engaging, dancefloor-friendly experience. The upcoming show at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre is a testament to their enduring appeal and continuous evolution as artists. Fans can expect a setlist that traverses the duo's vast catalogue, offering both nostalgic hits and recent tracks.

Event Details and Ticket Information

The concert, presented by Intuition Ale Works, is slated for a 7 p.m. start on Tuesday, May 23, 2024, at the Backyard Stage at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre. With tickets going on sale at 10 a.m. this Friday, attendees are encouraged to secure their spots early for what promises to be a memorable night. Ticket prices are set at $50.00 USD, with both single-day and three-day options available, catering to the diverse preferences of concertgoers. More information on ticket purchasing can be found online.

As Thievery Corporation prepares to take the stage in St. Augustine, fans are offered a rare opportunity to experience the duo's pioneering sounds in a live setting. The concert not only celebrates their impressive career but also highlights the duo's influence on the electronic music genre. As the date approaches, anticipation builds for an evening that promises not just a performance but a journey through the global music landscape that has informed Thievery Corporation's remarkable career.