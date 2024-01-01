en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Experiences Significant Decrease in Short Interest; Under Investigation for Proposed Sale

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:59 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 3:11 am EST
Theseus Pharmaceuticals Experiences Significant Decrease in Short Interest; Under Investigation for Proposed Sale

In a significant development, Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX) witnessed a notable decrease in short interest in December 2023, with a plunge of 42.2% from November 30th to December 15th. The proportion of the company’s shares that are sold short is now at 6.1%, and the days-to-cover ratio stands at 1.5 days based on current trading volumes.

Stock Performance and Market Capitalization

Theseus Pharmaceuticals’ stock price experienced a slight dip during midday trading on the last day of the year, with the share price reaching $4.05. Over the past year, the company’s stock price has been volatile, with a 12-month low of $2.05 and a high of $14.77. The firm holds a market capitalization of $179.13 million.

Quarterly Earnings and Projected EPS

The company’s quarterly earnings, reported on November 17th, exceeded analysts’ expectations by $0.04. Analysts predict a -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year. Theseus Pharmaceuticals is actively involved in the development of cancer treatments, with products like THE-630 for gastrointestinal stromal tumors and THE-349 for non-small cell lung cancer resistance in development.

(Read Also: President Yoon Suk-yeol Pledges Comprehensive Reforms for South Korea’s Future)

Institutional Investors’ Stake

Institutional investors have been modifying their stakes in the company, with significant investments from Bank of New York Mellon Corp, BlackRock Inc., State Street Corp, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Rhumbline Advisers. Remarkably, 91.05% of Theseus Pharmaceuticals’ stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is under investigation for its proposed sale to Concentra Biosciences, LLC. Shareholders are poised to receive between $3.90 and $4.05 in cash for each share of Theseus. The investigation intends to determine if the proposed consideration undervalues the company or if the process leading to the sale is adequate. Shareholders are urged to contact Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC to discuss their legal rights concerning the proposed sale.

(Read Also: South Korea and U.S. Strengthen Deterrence to Counter North Korean Threats)

0
Business United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

NBSLiveAt1 Highlights 2024 X Corp.'s Innovative Breakthrough and Future Prospects

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Indian Rupee Settles at 83.24 Against US Dollar: A Glimpse into Forex Dynamics

By Dil Bar Irshad

Philippine SEC Sets the Stage for Economic Growth with Notable Achievements in 2023

By BNN Correspondents

India Ushers in 2024 with Significant Updates to UPI Regulations

By Rafia Tasleem

Hyundai Motor India Hits Record-Breaking Sales in 2023 ...
@Business · 10 mins
Hyundai Motor India Hits Record-Breaking Sales in 2023 ...
heart comment 0
Indian Equity Markets Start 2024 with a Dip: A Prelude to a Rally?

By Dil Bar Irshad

Indian Equity Markets Start 2024 with a Dip: A Prelude to a Rally?
Claim Your Overpaid Taxes: Dublin Taxpayers Urged as Year-End Approaches

By BNN Correspondents

Claim Your Overpaid Taxes: Dublin Taxpayers Urged as Year-End Approaches
Gujarat Gas Braces for Propane Price Hike

By Rafia Tasleem

Gujarat Gas Braces for Propane Price Hike
American Retirement Readiness: A Concerning Reality

By Rizwan Shah

American Retirement Readiness: A Concerning Reality
Latest Headlines
World News
Israel Defence Forces Prepared for Extended Conflict in 2024
45 seconds
Israel Defence Forces Prepared for Extended Conflict in 2024
Global Gatherings on 4th Anniversary of General Soleimani's Death: A Reflection of Geopolitical Sentiments
1 min
Global Gatherings on 4th Anniversary of General Soleimani's Death: A Reflection of Geopolitical Sentiments
New Zealand Rings in 2024 Amidst Weather Challenges and Ambulance Vandalism
2 mins
New Zealand Rings in 2024 Amidst Weather Challenges and Ambulance Vandalism
Broncos Triumph Over Chargers: A New Year's Eve Showdown
5 mins
Broncos Triumph Over Chargers: A New Year's Eve Showdown
Cincinnati Bengals vs Kansas City Chiefs: A Playoff-Caliber Showdown
8 mins
Cincinnati Bengals vs Kansas City Chiefs: A Playoff-Caliber Showdown
Oklahoma City Thunder Extend Winning Streak with Victory over Brooklyn Nets
8 mins
Oklahoma City Thunder Extend Winning Streak with Victory over Brooklyn Nets
NFL Week 17: Atlanta Falcons vs. Chicago Bears - Streaming Options and Playoff Implications
10 mins
NFL Week 17: Atlanta Falcons vs. Chicago Bears - Streaming Options and Playoff Implications
NFL Showdown: Arizona Cardinals to Host Seattle Seahawks in Exciting Matchup
10 mins
NFL Showdown: Arizona Cardinals to Host Seattle Seahawks in Exciting Matchup
Chinese Tourism in Russia Surges Amid Strengthening Bilateral Ties
11 mins
Chinese Tourism in Russia Surges Amid Strengthening Bilateral Ties
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
55 mins
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
59 mins
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
1 hour
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
2 hours
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
2 hours
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
2 hours
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
2 hours
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
Myanmar's Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report
2 hours
Myanmar's Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report
Myanmar Reroutes Migrant Workers to Thailand Amidst Conflict: A Tale of Resilience
2 hours
Myanmar Reroutes Migrant Workers to Thailand Amidst Conflict: A Tale of Resilience

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app