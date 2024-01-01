Theseus Pharmaceuticals Experiences Significant Decrease in Short Interest; Under Investigation for Proposed Sale

In a significant development, Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX) witnessed a notable decrease in short interest in December 2023, with a plunge of 42.2% from November 30th to December 15th. The proportion of the company’s shares that are sold short is now at 6.1%, and the days-to-cover ratio stands at 1.5 days based on current trading volumes.

Stock Performance and Market Capitalization

Theseus Pharmaceuticals’ stock price experienced a slight dip during midday trading on the last day of the year, with the share price reaching $4.05. Over the past year, the company’s stock price has been volatile, with a 12-month low of $2.05 and a high of $14.77. The firm holds a market capitalization of $179.13 million.

Quarterly Earnings and Projected EPS

The company’s quarterly earnings, reported on November 17th, exceeded analysts’ expectations by $0.04. Analysts predict a -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year. Theseus Pharmaceuticals is actively involved in the development of cancer treatments, with products like THE-630 for gastrointestinal stromal tumors and THE-349 for non-small cell lung cancer resistance in development.

Institutional Investors’ Stake

Institutional investors have been modifying their stakes in the company, with significant investments from Bank of New York Mellon Corp, BlackRock Inc., State Street Corp, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Rhumbline Advisers. Remarkably, 91.05% of Theseus Pharmaceuticals’ stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is under investigation for its proposed sale to Concentra Biosciences, LLC. Shareholders are poised to receive between $3.90 and $4.05 in cash for each share of Theseus. The investigation intends to determine if the proposed consideration undervalues the company or if the process leading to the sale is adequate. Shareholders are urged to contact Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC to discuss their legal rights concerning the proposed sale.

