en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Thermon Group Holdings Acquires Vapor Power International: A Strategic Move Towards Decarbonization

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:14 am EST
Thermon Group Holdings Acquires Vapor Power International: A Strategic Move Towards Decarbonization

In a significant turn of events, Thermon Group Holdings, Inc., a premier provider of industrial process heating solutions, has disclosed its acquisition of Vapor Power International. Renowned for its top-tier electric and gas fired boilers, Vapor Power’s integration into Thermon’s operations aligns seamlessly with the latter’s commitment to decarbonization, diversification, and digitization initiatives.

Strategic Acquisition for Sustainable Growth

The acquisition involves the inclusion of Vapor Power’s electric resistance, electrode, and super critical coil tube boilers and steam generators into Thermon’s portfolio. This strategic move is expected to bolster Thermon’s offerings in the electrification and decarbonization sectors, thereby strengthening its position in the industrial process heating market.

Financial Implications and Prospects

Vapor Power, boasting a reported revenue of over $50 million in 2023, is predicted to bring significant financial benefits to Thermon. The transaction is expected to be accretive to Thermon’s GAAP earnings per share within the first twelve months, signifying a promising financial future for the company. The acquisition was financed through cash and an expanded term loan under Thermon’s existing credit agreement.

Behind the Scenes of the Acquisition

Prior to its acquisition by Thermon, Vapor Power was owned by Stone Pointe, LLC and its management team. The deal was navigated with the assistance of financial and legal advisors from both companies, including Fifth Third Securities, Inc., Shook, Hardy & Bacon LLP, CIBC US Middle Market Investment Banking, and Locke Lord LLP. Vapor Power operates out of Illinois and Tennessee and serves a broad range of end markets, including commercial, food & beverage, and general industrial sectors.

0
Business Energy United States
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S Executes Share Buy-Back Program

By Wojciech Zylm

Graphite One Inc. Marks 2023 with Significant Milestones, Eyes Ambitious Goals for 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Ascential Finalizes Sale of Digital Commerce Business, Announces Leadership Transition

By BNN Correspondents

Allianz Holdings to Expand Commercial Insurance Portfolio in 2024

By Hadeel Hashem

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc Discloses Total Voting Rights ...
@Business · 44 seconds
ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc Discloses Total Voting Rights ...
heart comment 0
Cheech & Chong’s Cannabis Company Partners with NorthEast Extracts to Transform New York’s Cannabis Experience

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Cheech & Chong's Cannabis Company Partners with NorthEast Extracts to Transform New York's Cannabis Experience
SkyWater Technology Seeks Funding for Semiconductor Manufacturing Enhancement

By María Alejandra Trujillo

SkyWater Technology Seeks Funding for Semiconductor Manufacturing Enhancement
Perpetua Resources Corp. Advances Stibnite Gold Project with New Board Member and Additional Funding

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Perpetua Resources Corp. Advances Stibnite Gold Project with New Board Member and Additional Funding
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S Revamps Capital Structure Through Share Buy-Back Programme

By Wojciech Zylm

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S Revamps Capital Structure Through Share Buy-Back Programme
Latest Headlines
World News
Pyramids FC Forms Strategic Alliance with Abu Dhabi Sovereign Wealth Fund
10 seconds
Pyramids FC Forms Strategic Alliance with Abu Dhabi Sovereign Wealth Fund
Nazareth Girls Basketball Team Turns the Tables: A Resurgence in the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference
13 seconds
Nazareth Girls Basketball Team Turns the Tables: A Resurgence in the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference
NeoGenomics, Inc. to Participate in J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
27 seconds
NeoGenomics, Inc. to Participate in J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Global Elections in 2024: A Turning Point in World History
36 seconds
Global Elections in 2024: A Turning Point in World History
Virios Therapeutics' IMC-2 Paves the Way for Long-COVID Treatment
36 seconds
Virios Therapeutics' IMC-2 Paves the Way for Long-COVID Treatment
Ruthzee Louijeune: First Haitian-American Elected as Boston City Council President
47 seconds
Ruthzee Louijeune: First Haitian-American Elected as Boston City Council President
Cheech & Chong's Cannabis Company Partners with NorthEast Extracts to Transform New York's Cannabis Experience
51 seconds
Cheech & Chong's Cannabis Company Partners with NorthEast Extracts to Transform New York's Cannabis Experience
Dallas Cowboys Clinch Top NFC East Seed: A Promising Year On and Off the Field
1 min
Dallas Cowboys Clinch Top NFC East Seed: A Promising Year On and Off the Field
Canada's Foreign Agent Registry: A Measure of Transparency or 'Security Theatre'?
2 mins
Canada's Foreign Agent Registry: A Measure of Transparency or 'Security Theatre'?
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
1 hour
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
3 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
5 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
5 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
7 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
7 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app