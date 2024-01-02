Thermon Group Holdings Acquires Vapor Power International: A Strategic Move Towards Decarbonization

In a significant turn of events, Thermon Group Holdings, Inc., a premier provider of industrial process heating solutions, has disclosed its acquisition of Vapor Power International. Renowned for its top-tier electric and gas fired boilers, Vapor Power’s integration into Thermon’s operations aligns seamlessly with the latter’s commitment to decarbonization, diversification, and digitization initiatives.

Strategic Acquisition for Sustainable Growth

The acquisition involves the inclusion of Vapor Power’s electric resistance, electrode, and super critical coil tube boilers and steam generators into Thermon’s portfolio. This strategic move is expected to bolster Thermon’s offerings in the electrification and decarbonization sectors, thereby strengthening its position in the industrial process heating market.

Financial Implications and Prospects

Vapor Power, boasting a reported revenue of over $50 million in 2023, is predicted to bring significant financial benefits to Thermon. The transaction is expected to be accretive to Thermon’s GAAP earnings per share within the first twelve months, signifying a promising financial future for the company. The acquisition was financed through cash and an expanded term loan under Thermon’s existing credit agreement.

Behind the Scenes of the Acquisition

Prior to its acquisition by Thermon, Vapor Power was owned by Stone Pointe, LLC and its management team. The deal was navigated with the assistance of financial and legal advisors from both companies, including Fifth Third Securities, Inc., Shook, Hardy & Bacon LLP, CIBC US Middle Market Investment Banking, and Locke Lord LLP. Vapor Power operates out of Illinois and Tennessee and serves a broad range of end markets, including commercial, food & beverage, and general industrial sectors.