en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Science & Technology

THEA Program: Pioneering Vision Restoration Through Whole Human Eye Transplantation

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:54 pm EST
THEA Program: Pioneering Vision Restoration Through Whole Human Eye Transplantation

In a groundbreaking move, Calvin Roberts, MD, announced the launch of the Transplantation of Human Eye Allografts (THEA) program at the Hawaiian Eye/Retina 2024 conference. The innovative initiative, courtesy of the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health, has its sights set on restoring vision in blind individuals through the development of technologies for whole human eye transplantation. This is no mean feat; the intricate process is compared to transplanting a fragment of the brain, given the necessity of reconnecting nerves from the eye to the brain.

Tackling Blindness Head-On

The THEA program is an ambitious project designed to address the plight of millions of individuals suffering from blindness due to corneal diseases. The program is a beacon of hope, illuminating the path to vision restoration via whole human eye transplantation. The focus of the program is to cultivate new technologies capable of fostering the regrowth of nerves connecting the eye and the brain.

The Three Pillars of Research

The program’s approach to achieving this medical marvel is hinged on three fundamental research areas. These encompass the retrieval and preservation of donor eyes, the repair and regeneration of the optic nerve, and the development of surgical techniques, immunology, and postoperative care. The complexity and novelty of the project demand the highest level of expertise and careful execution.

Innovative Strategies for Optic Nerve Regrowth

The THEA program has devised a range of strategies to stimulate optic nerve regrowth, such as employing nerve wraps, electrical stimulation, and stem-cell derived retinal ganglion cells. Additionally, the program will explore neuroprotection methods, further enhancing the chances of successful transplantation. These methods are a testament to the program’s commitment to innovating and pushing the boundaries of ophthalmological practice.

Roberts extended an invitation to ophthalmologists interested in contributing to the program to get involved by visiting the agency’s website. He emphasized the enormity of the task at hand and invited them to be part of this groundbreaking initiative, marking a new chapter in the field of ophthalmology.

0
Science & Technology United States
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Science & Technology

See more
4 mins ago
A Comprehensive Approach to Combating Obesity and Unveiling Anti-Aging Breakthroughs
In response to an inquiry from Patricia F. of Cleveland, Ohio, a concerted approach to combating obesity and its associated health complications has been proposed. This multi-faceted strategy encompasses lifestyle modifications, the utilization of weight-loss medications, and, in more extreme cases, weight-loss surgery. Lifestyle changes, including regular physical activity, maintaining a healthy diet, optimal sleep
A Comprehensive Approach to Combating Obesity and Unveiling Anti-Aging Breakthroughs
2024: The Year of Comets—Predictions and Possibilities
27 mins ago
2024: The Year of Comets—Predictions and Possibilities
CES 2024 Unveils Cutting-Edge Tech: From AI Pillows to Portable Power Stations
28 mins ago
CES 2024 Unveils Cutting-Edge Tech: From AI Pillows to Portable Power Stations
Micro Spine Surgery: A Revolution in Minimally Invasive Procedures
9 mins ago
Micro Spine Surgery: A Revolution in Minimally Invasive Procedures
Fruit Fly Infestations: A Summer Threat to Kitchens and Agriculture
14 mins ago
Fruit Fly Infestations: A Summer Threat to Kitchens and Agriculture
Neurologic Music Therapy: A New Horizon in Neurorehabilitation
27 mins ago
Neurologic Music Therapy: A New Horizon in Neurorehabilitation
Latest Headlines
World News
Cholera Outbreak in Zambia: A Nation Grapples with Health Crisis Amidst Climate Change
21 seconds
Cholera Outbreak in Zambia: A Nation Grapples with Health Crisis Amidst Climate Change
Texas Longhorns Defensive Back Jahdae Barron Returns for 2024 Season
21 seconds
Texas Longhorns Defensive Back Jahdae Barron Returns for 2024 Season
Matt Dumba: A Heartfelt Homecoming at Xcel Energy Center
26 seconds
Matt Dumba: A Heartfelt Homecoming at Xcel Energy Center
JUIF Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman's Constructive Meeting with Afghan Leader Mulla Haibatullah Akhunzada
27 seconds
JUIF Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman's Constructive Meeting with Afghan Leader Mulla Haibatullah Akhunzada
Wim Hof, 'The Iceman', Inspires at Dublin's Pendulum Summit
1 min
Wim Hof, 'The Iceman', Inspires at Dublin's Pendulum Summit
The Sauna Shift: Britain Embraces the Heat in a New Light
2 mins
The Sauna Shift: Britain Embraces the Heat in a New Light
Ethical Dilemmas and Changing Standards: A New Narrative in Sports and Media
2 mins
Ethical Dilemmas and Changing Standards: A New Narrative in Sports and Media
2024: The Year of Geopolitics Shaping Global Economies
2 mins
2024: The Year of Geopolitics Shaping Global Economies
Richard Chambers: A News Anchor's Race Towards the Rome Marathon
3 mins
Richard Chambers: A News Anchor's Race Towards the Rome Marathon
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
3 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
3 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
3 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
5 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
9 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
9 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
9 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
10 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app