en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Refugees

The Zambrano Odyssey: A Venezuelan Family’s Journey to the U.S.

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:26 am EST
The Zambrano Odyssey: A Venezuelan Family’s Journey to the U.S.

The Zambrano family, a resilient Venezuelan unit of six, undertook a perilous six-month journey to the United States, braving the treacherous elements on foot and combating scarcity. Their voyage began after a failed attempt to settle in Chile, leading them through Bolivia, Peru, Ecuador, and Colombia. The pinnacle of their journey was the formidable Darien Gap, a passage that saw over half a million migrants in 2023 alone.

Perseverance Amidst Peril

The Zambranos, accompanied by their two young daughters and a third child on the way, soldiered through Central America and Mexico. In Mexico, they welcomed their youngest member, Ana, into the world. The family’s relentless determination was finally rewarded when the U.S. Customs and Border Protection sanctioned their asylum request, and they found themselves stepping on Texan soil.

A New Life in The Big Apple

Now, in the heart of New York City, the Zambranos have found temporary shelter and support for their children. Michael, the family patriarch, is awaiting his work permit. In the meantime, he busks on the city streets, simultaneously leveraging his burgeoning TikTok following to provide for his family.

The Darien Gap: A Harrowing Passage

The Darien Gap, a terrifying route for many migrants, witnessed a surge in its traversers in 2023, with over 500,000 people braving its dangers. Despite the triumphant tale of the Zambrano family, many others face tragic outcomes on parallel journeys. The gap’s hostile environment, teeming with dangerous rivers, wild animals, and violent criminal gangs, has doubled its migrant count since 2022.

While the Zambranos stand as a testament to human resilience and hope, the harsh reality remains. Millions of migrants, driven by desperation and the pursuit of a better life, face a dangerous path, with unpredictable outcomes. Their stories, like that of the Zambranos, are a compelling chronicle of human endurance, ambition, and sheer will.

0
Refugees United States
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Financial Struggles of Uganda's Lira Babies Home and the Ray of Hope from US Aid

By Israel Ojoko

Afghanistan Relocates One Million Internally Displaced Individuals Amid Rising Concerns

By Saboor Bayat

Indonesia's Rohingya Crisis: A Mirror to Israeli Discrimination?

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Tension Rises as Extensive Raid Unfolds in Nour Shams Refugee Camp

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name ...
@Accidents · 2 days
Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name ...
heart comment 0
St. Louis Welcomes Afghan Refugees: A Tale of Compassion and Resilience

By Hadeel Hashem

St. Louis Welcomes Afghan Refugees: A Tale of Compassion and Resilience
Saudi Aid Organization KSrelief Pledges $6 Million in Partnership with UNHCR: A Round-Up of Saudi Initiatives

By Hadeel Hashem

Saudi Aid Organization KSrelief Pledges $6 Million in Partnership with UNHCR: A Round-Up of Saudi Initiatives
UK Officials Criticize UNHCR’s Asylum Seeker Relocation to Rwanda

By Olalekan Adigun

UK Officials Criticize UNHCR's Asylum Seeker Relocation to Rwanda
US Border Crisis Escalates: Over 11,000 Migrants Await in Northern Mexico

By María Alejandra Trujillo

US Border Crisis Escalates: Over 11,000 Migrants Await in Northern Mexico
Latest Headlines
World News
Pakistan Election 2024: Uncertainty, Security Concerns, and Potential Coalitions
44 seconds
Pakistan Election 2024: Uncertainty, Security Concerns, and Potential Coalitions
Bostonians Brave the Cold in New Year's Day Polar Plunge
2 mins
Bostonians Brave the Cold in New Year's Day Polar Plunge
Carmen Valero: A Tribute to the Pioneer of Spanish Athletics
13 mins
Carmen Valero: A Tribute to the Pioneer of Spanish Athletics
New Year's Day Tragedy: Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Claims Three Lives in Linares
14 mins
New Year's Day Tragedy: Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Claims Three Lives in Linares
A New Dawn in Heraklion: Transition of Leadership Marks a Fresh Chapter
23 mins
A New Dawn in Heraklion: Transition of Leadership Marks a Fresh Chapter
David Warner's 'Baggy Green' Stolen: A Sentimental Theft Overshadows Final Test Match
26 mins
David Warner's 'Baggy Green' Stolen: A Sentimental Theft Overshadows Final Test Match
Rehabilitation Robotics: Revolutionizing Stroke Recovery
27 mins
Rehabilitation Robotics: Revolutionizing Stroke Recovery
Predictive Factors of Hospitalization in Children with Asthma: A Study
27 mins
Predictive Factors of Hospitalization in Children with Asthma: A Study
James Burnip: A Standout Performance Amid Alabama's Rose Bowl Defeat
27 mins
James Burnip: A Standout Performance Amid Alabama's Rose Bowl Defeat
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
47 mins
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
2 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
2 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
3 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
3 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
3 hours
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
3 hours
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
3 hours
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app