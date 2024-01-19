The Year of the Super Hercules: Georgia Honors 70-Year Legacy of C-130

The Georgia General Assembly has honored the seven-decade-long flight legacy of Lockheed Martin's C-130 aircraft, a centerpiece of the state's thriving aerospace industry. The resolution, passed on January 17th, marks 2024 as 'the Year of the Super Hercules', underscoring the C-130's significant influence on Georgia's aerospace sector.

A Pioneering Legacy

The C-130 was birthed at Lockheed Martin's Marietta facility back in 1954, marking the onset of the longest-running military aircraft production program in history. The aircraft's genesis and evolution in Georgia have helped cement the state's reputation as a leader in aerospace research, development, and manufacturing.

Global Impact of the C-130

With over 70 global customers, the C-130's influence extends far beyond Georgia's borders. The aircraft's production is projected to continue for at least another decade, with demand surging from countries like Indonesia and the Philippines. The C-130J model, in particular, has not only sustained numerous jobs in Georgia but has also morphed into a versatile aircraft serving a multitude of roles. These include troop and cargo transport, medical evacuations, tactical airlift, and even Antarctic resupply missions.

The C-130: A Witness to History

The C-130 has not just been a product of history; it's been a part of it. The aircraft has participated in critical historical events, from the 1976 Entebbe raid to the Falklands War, to intelligence missions during the Cold War. In a recent example of its continued relevance, a NASA C-130 supported a commercial crew parachute airdrop test, demonstrating the aircraft's enduring utility in both military and civilian operations.