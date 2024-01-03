en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

The Wine Group and Southern Glazer’s Expand National Distribution Agreement

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:35 am EST
The Wine Group and Southern Glazer’s Expand National Distribution Agreement

The Wine Group (TWG), one of the world’s leading wine producers, and Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, a prominent family-owned distributor of beverage alcohol, have announced the inclusion of six more states into their national distribution agreement. The expansion, which will bolster TWG’s portfolio growth, is set to include Hawaii, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. The commencement of this expanded collaboration is dated for February 1, 2024.

Strengthening an Already Robust Alliance

The latest development builds upon the initial national alignment announced in March 2023. This new extension will see Southern Glazer’s handling the transition of TWG’s portfolio to these additional markets exclusively. With this move, TWG, known for its commitment to sustainable and earth-friendly practices, aims to further leverage Southern Glazer’s route-to-market efficiencies, national accounts reach, Proof e-commerce platform, and data and insights capabilities.

Benefiting from a Powerful Distribution Network

Southern Glazer’s, recognized for its achievements in diversity and workplace quality, has a significant presence in 44 U.S. states and Canada. This vast network is expected to provide high-quality service and support for TWG’s commercial growth. The partnership is a reflection of TWG’s ambition to broaden its reach, taking its portfolio of over 60 wine brands to a wider consumer base.

Other Market Movements

In parallel to the TWG and Southern Glazer’s expansion, Copper Cane Wines & Spirits has extended its relationship with Breakthru Beverage Group into the California market. Effective from January 1, 2024, the partnership comes as a result of Breakthru’s commitment to meet consumer demands through leading strategies, advanced digital and analytical capabilities, and excellent execution. These strategic alignments indicate a dynamic shift in the wine and spirits market, reflecting the industry’s commitment to growth, innovation, and customer satisfaction.

0
Business United States
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

SuperDuperDB: Streamlining Corporate Operations with Generative AI in 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Global Biosurfactants Market Set for Robust Growth, Poised to Reach USD 1697.6 Million by 2029

By BNN Correspondents

Embassy REIT Secures Approval for Debt Raising of Rs 2,000 Crore

By BNN Correspondents

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Reports Significant Sales Growth in December 2023

By Rafia Tasleem

U.S. Manufacturers Combat Post-Pandemic Challenges with Reshoring and ...
@AI & ML · 1 min
U.S. Manufacturers Combat Post-Pandemic Challenges with Reshoring and ...
heart comment 0
Special Opportunities Fund Announces 2024 Managed Distribution Plan

By Momen Zellmi

Special Opportunities Fund Announces 2024 Managed Distribution Plan
LG Electronics Leads HVAC Industry Towards Environmentally Friendly Refrigerants

By Saboor Bayat

LG Electronics Leads HVAC Industry Towards Environmentally Friendly Refrigerants
BPTP Acquires Large Land Parcel in Gurgaon, Bolsters Portfolio

By Dil Bar Irshad

BPTP Acquires Large Land Parcel in Gurgaon, Bolsters Portfolio
Snapdeal’s FY23 Financial Performance: Revenue Decline and Expense Reduction

By Rafia Tasleem

Snapdeal's FY23 Financial Performance: Revenue Decline and Expense Reduction
Latest Headlines
World News
Major Protest in Mogadishu Against Somaliland-Ethiopia Maritime Agreement
48 seconds
Major Protest in Mogadishu Against Somaliland-Ethiopia Maritime Agreement
Ampverse's College Rivals Sparks Esports Revolution in Mumbai
51 seconds
Ampverse's College Rivals Sparks Esports Revolution in Mumbai
Elma Eagles Soar High with Fourth-Quarter Comeback Against Hoquiam Grizzlies
58 seconds
Elma Eagles Soar High with Fourth-Quarter Comeback Against Hoquiam Grizzlies
Sri Lanka's Cricket Selection Committee Overhauls National ODI Squad
3 mins
Sri Lanka's Cricket Selection Committee Overhauls National ODI Squad
2024 NFL Season: A Critical Analysis of Player Performances and Expectations
3 mins
2024 NFL Season: A Critical Analysis of Player Performances and Expectations
Barcelona's Latest Signing, Roque: A Fresh Face for the Struggling Squad
4 mins
Barcelona's Latest Signing, Roque: A Fresh Face for the Struggling Squad
High School Basketball in Carolinas: Comprehensive Schedule for Upcoming Games
4 mins
High School Basketball in Carolinas: Comprehensive Schedule for Upcoming Games
Plainview Boys Basketball Team Triumphs Over Summerland in Defensive Showdown
4 mins
Plainview Boys Basketball Team Triumphs Over Summerland in Defensive Showdown
Michigan and Washington Set for Championship Showdown: Regal Cinemas to Broadcast the Game
4 mins
Michigan and Washington Set for Championship Showdown: Regal Cinemas to Broadcast the Game
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
9 mins
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
17 mins
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
27 mins
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
1 hour
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
1 hour
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
Homeless Encampment in Mill Creek Ravine Sparks Neighborhood Concern
2 hours
Homeless Encampment in Mill Creek Ravine Sparks Neighborhood Concern
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
5 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
5 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
7 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app