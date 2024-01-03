The Wine Group and Southern Glazer’s Expand National Distribution Agreement

The Wine Group (TWG), one of the world’s leading wine producers, and Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, a prominent family-owned distributor of beverage alcohol, have announced the inclusion of six more states into their national distribution agreement. The expansion, which will bolster TWG’s portfolio growth, is set to include Hawaii, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. The commencement of this expanded collaboration is dated for February 1, 2024.

Strengthening an Already Robust Alliance

The latest development builds upon the initial national alignment announced in March 2023. This new extension will see Southern Glazer’s handling the transition of TWG’s portfolio to these additional markets exclusively. With this move, TWG, known for its commitment to sustainable and earth-friendly practices, aims to further leverage Southern Glazer’s route-to-market efficiencies, national accounts reach, Proof e-commerce platform, and data and insights capabilities.

Benefiting from a Powerful Distribution Network

Southern Glazer’s, recognized for its achievements in diversity and workplace quality, has a significant presence in 44 U.S. states and Canada. This vast network is expected to provide high-quality service and support for TWG’s commercial growth. The partnership is a reflection of TWG’s ambition to broaden its reach, taking its portfolio of over 60 wine brands to a wider consumer base.

Other Market Movements

In parallel to the TWG and Southern Glazer’s expansion, Copper Cane Wines & Spirits has extended its relationship with Breakthru Beverage Group into the California market. Effective from January 1, 2024, the partnership comes as a result of Breakthru’s commitment to meet consumer demands through leading strategies, advanced digital and analytical capabilities, and excellent execution. These strategic alignments indicate a dynamic shift in the wine and spirits market, reflecting the industry’s commitment to growth, innovation, and customer satisfaction.