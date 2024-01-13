en English
The ‘Wild West’ of Licking County: Unregulated Construction Surges Amidst Growth

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:00 am EST
The 'Wild West' of Licking County: Unregulated Construction Surges Amidst Growth

The burgeoning growth of western Licking County in Ohio has sparked a worrying trend among commercial builders and business owners who are pushing ahead with construction projects sans the necessary permits and inspections. Infamously christened as ‘the wild western Licking County’ by Linda Nicodemus, the stormwater manager for the Licking County Soil and Water Conservation District, this issue has escalated to the point where county officials are forced to enforce regulations and intervene.

Unregulated Construction and Environmental Impact

The violations are not limited to the absence of permits. As of early January, almost half of the over 50 projects under surveillance had obtained the required permits but were still found breaching rules. Around a dozen projects did not have the requisite permits at all. The Licking County Soil and Water Conservation District, alongside other county officials, is striving to ensure that excavation and construction work adhere to local and state regulations. These regulations are crucial not only for public safety but also for safeguarding the environment.

Flagrant Violations and Legal Repercussions

Several recent cases have come to the fore that exemplify this issue. A warehouse project by LeVeck Commercial Construction and Development was stopped in its tracks by a Licking County judge. Jersey 1820 Ltd. and Jersey Warehouse, too, were ordered to halt work owing to non-compliance with permits and regulations. A particularly standout case involves MBJ Holdings, owned by The New Albany Co., which proceeded to establish a concrete batch plant without submitting plans or securing permits, prompting intervention by county officials.

Opportunities for Rectification

Despite the rampant rule-breaking, the county has shown willingness to avoid further legal action, provided operations are ceased and the proper permitting processes are adhered to. Ongoing violations have been reported in areas like St. Albans Township, where construction activities are impacting stormwater management and potentially endangering aquatic life. The growing trend of unregulated construction in western Licking County presents a significant challenge for both law enforcement and environmental conservation efforts. However, the potential for rectification exists if constructors and business owners adhere to the necessary regulations.

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

