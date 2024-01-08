en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Society

The Way Station Returns to Original Location, Rekindles Community Connection

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 8, 2024 at 4:59 pm EST
The Way Station Returns to Original Location, Rekindles Community Connection

In a heartwarming turn of events, The Way Station, a prominent community service organization based in Columbiana, Ohio, has moved back to its original building on Springfield Road after a temporary relocation. The organization had to shift its operations to the First Christian Church in Columbiana in late October owing to essential repair and maintenance work.

Return to Roots

The necessary repairs included the installation of new concrete floors and other significant construction projects like building and painting new walls. The completion of these refurbishments has brought a breath of fresh air to the premises, enhancing the overall functionality and appeal of the building.

Warm Welcome

Upon reopening, The Way Station witnessed an overwhelming response from the community. Half an hour before the official opening, a line of eager people had already formed outside the building, ready to re-enter and reconnect with the organization. Manager Melissa Ciavarella was thrilled to welcome back old customers who had been unable to visit the temporary location.

More Than Just a Building

Chaney Nezbeth, the Executive Director of the organization, also expressed her elation about the return to the original location. Emphasizing the significance of the building, she stated that it was not merely a shopping destination but a crucial resource for those in need. The primary mission of The Way Station extends beyond providing goods—it is about being accessible and offering a helping hand to the community.

While the main construction work is completed, The Way Station is still in the process of moving items to the main floor. The organization is currently seeking volunteers who can assist with this effort, further strengthening its ties with the local community.

0
Society United States
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Society

See more
3 mins ago
Sacramento Welcomes The Teetotalist, Its First Alcohol-Free Bar, for Dry January
In the heart of midtown Sacramento, an innovative pop-up bar, The Teetotalist, has sprung up inside Propagate, a plant store located at 1700 I St. This trailblazing establishment, the first of its kind in the city, is dedicated to promoting an inclusive and mindful drinking culture by offering a nonalcoholic menu. What’s more, this unique
Sacramento Welcomes The Teetotalist, Its First Alcohol-Free Bar, for Dry January
Urgent Search for Missing Autistic Teen, Dillion Timothy Galloway, in Greenville County
14 mins ago
Urgent Search for Missing Autistic Teen, Dillion Timothy Galloway, in Greenville County
Unmasked: Feminist Rally in Spain Advocates for Gender Equality
18 mins ago
Unmasked: Feminist Rally in Spain Advocates for Gender Equality
Tammy Slaton of '1000-Lb Sisters' Addresses Cruel Social Media Criticism
4 mins ago
Tammy Slaton of '1000-Lb Sisters' Addresses Cruel Social Media Criticism
Dialogue on Disability: Igniting Conversations on Inclusivity
13 mins ago
Dialogue on Disability: Igniting Conversations on Inclusivity
Mourning Mother's Memorial Bottle Found in France, Echoes a Tale of Tragedy and Hope
14 mins ago
Mourning Mother's Memorial Bottle Found in France, Echoes a Tale of Tragedy and Hope
Latest Headlines
World News
ACL Injury Casts Shadow over Sam Kerr's Olympic Aspirations
35 seconds
ACL Injury Casts Shadow over Sam Kerr's Olympic Aspirations
Financial Constraints Could Hamper London Fire Brigade's Fight Against Racism and Misogyny
51 seconds
Financial Constraints Could Hamper London Fire Brigade's Fight Against Racism and Misogyny
Oxford Study Highlights Impact of Doctor's Communication on Weight Loss Success
59 seconds
Oxford Study Highlights Impact of Doctor's Communication on Weight Loss Success
Biden Responds to Ceasefire Protesters and Other U.S. News Highlights
1 min
Biden Responds to Ceasefire Protesters and Other U.S. News Highlights
Canadian Doctor Reveals the Reality of Medical Care in Gaza
1 min
Canadian Doctor Reveals the Reality of Medical Care in Gaza
Sacramento Welcomes The Teetotalist, Its First Alcohol-Free Bar, for Dry January
3 mins
Sacramento Welcomes The Teetotalist, Its First Alcohol-Free Bar, for Dry January
The End of an Era: Rugby Legend JPR Williams Passes Away at 74
3 mins
The End of an Era: Rugby Legend JPR Williams Passes Away at 74
A Wave of Change: Recent Management and Roster Shifts in Professional Sports
4 mins
A Wave of Change: Recent Management and Roster Shifts in Professional Sports
Osvaldo Alonso: The End of an MLS Era
4 mins
Osvaldo Alonso: The End of an MLS Era
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
3 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
5 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
7 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
10 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
12 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
12 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
12 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
12 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
13 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app