The Way Station Returns to Original Location, Rekindles Community Connection

In a heartwarming turn of events, The Way Station, a prominent community service organization based in Columbiana, Ohio, has moved back to its original building on Springfield Road after a temporary relocation. The organization had to shift its operations to the First Christian Church in Columbiana in late October owing to essential repair and maintenance work.

Return to Roots

The necessary repairs included the installation of new concrete floors and other significant construction projects like building and painting new walls. The completion of these refurbishments has brought a breath of fresh air to the premises, enhancing the overall functionality and appeal of the building.

Warm Welcome

Upon reopening, The Way Station witnessed an overwhelming response from the community. Half an hour before the official opening, a line of eager people had already formed outside the building, ready to re-enter and reconnect with the organization. Manager Melissa Ciavarella was thrilled to welcome back old customers who had been unable to visit the temporary location.

More Than Just a Building

Chaney Nezbeth, the Executive Director of the organization, also expressed her elation about the return to the original location. Emphasizing the significance of the building, she stated that it was not merely a shopping destination but a crucial resource for those in need. The primary mission of The Way Station extends beyond providing goods—it is about being accessible and offering a helping hand to the community.

While the main construction work is completed, The Way Station is still in the process of moving items to the main floor. The organization is currently seeking volunteers who can assist with this effort, further strengthening its ties with the local community.