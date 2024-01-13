en English
Economy

The Wage Gap Faced by AAPI Women: A Reality Check

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:35 pm EST
The Wage Gap Faced by AAPI Women: A Reality Check

In a world where the fight for gender and racial equality rages on, Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) women continue to face significant income disparities compared to white men. The National Women’s Law Center (NWLC) reports that an AAPI woman stands to lose approximately $267,760 over a four-decade-long career due to this persistent wage gap. This stark reality is even more pronounced within certain subgroups. To put it into perspective, Bhutanese women earn a mere 48 cents for every dollar earned by white men. The resultant lifetime wage gap for these women could amount to an overwhelming $1.3 million or more.

The Impact of COVID-19

The already prevalent wage gap has been further amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic. As the global health crisis wreaked havoc, AAPI women bore the brunt of job losses and childcare-related challenges. Despite some AAPI women from Chinese, Indian, Malaysian, and Taiwanese backgrounds earning more than white men, they still lag behind men within their own ethnic groups in terms of earnings.

The Long-Term Implications

The NWLC underscores the far-reaching consequences of this wage gap. Consequences that extend beyond just monthly paychecks. The reduced earnings capacity hampers wealth accumulation, home ownership, funding higher education for children, starting a business, and saving for retirement. In essence, it impedes financial independence and security.

Addressing the Wage Gap

The NWLC champions the cause of policies such as the Paycheck Fairness Act and pay transparency laws that promote pay equity. The goal of these initiatives is to eradicate pay discrimination and fortify workplace protections for women. They strive to ensure equal pay for work of equal or comparable value across all demographic categories, thereby tackling the wage gap head-on.

In the grand scheme of things, achieving pay equity and fair working conditions is an uphill task. However, with persistent efforts and stringent policies, it is possible to narrow the wage gap and foster an environment of pay equality. As we move forward, it is imperative to keep the dialogue around these issues alive and continue to advocate for fair compensation and workplace equality.

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

