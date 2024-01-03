en English
The Vulnerability of Young Workers: An Examination of Workplace Safety in the U.S.

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:21 am EST
In the United States, young workers, aged between 15 and 24, find themselves disproportionately vulnerable to on-the-job injuries. This concerning trend was highlighted in 2021 when out of the staggering 5,486 work-related fatalities, 398 were workers under 25. This means one worker loses their life every 96 minutes, and the young workforce is significantly affected.

The Reasons Behind the Risk

Several factors contribute to this heightened risk among young workers. A lack of experience often leads to inadequate knowledge about safety protocols. Coupled with ongoing physical and cognitive development, young workers are more likely to find themselves in hazardous situations. Furthermore, a culture of silence often exists where young workers feel reluctant to voice safety concerns, further undermining their protection on the job.

Legislative Loopholes and Labor Violations

While the Fair Labor Standards Act has federal guidelines in place to protect young worker safety, the issue is complicated by recent legislative changes at the state level. Some states have eased labor laws, potentially exposing young workers to more risks. This has led to an alarming rise in child labor violations and consequent fatalities. The Labor Department reported 4,474 violations from October 2022 to July 2023, resulting in over $6.6 million in penalties.

Addressing the Concerns

Concerted efforts on multiple fronts are required to address this issue effectively. Employers play a critical role in fostering a safe working environment. It’s crucial for them to provide adequate training, model safe behaviors, and consider the abilities of young workers when assigning tasks. Additionally, legislative bodies need to rethink the recent changes in labor laws that potentially increase the risks for young workers.

The discourse around worker safety also needs to address the psychological well-being of employees. Stress and anxiety are now considered top workplace injuries, with one in five workers reporting workplace toxicity. Initiatives to improve psychological safety can significantly contribute to a safer and healthier work environment, especially for young workers who are just starting their professional journey.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

