The Viramontes Family: A Glimpse into the Child Care Dilemma in Farming Communities

The sun rises over the expansive 500-acre Viramontes farm in Deming, New Mexico. Fourth-generation farm kids, Gracie and Cayden Viramontes, are ready for another day of learning about farming from their parents, Jamie and Cole. The Viramontes family grows a variety of crops, sowing seeds of knowledge about crop production into their children’s minds. But as the farming seasons change and the workload intensifies, Jamie and Cole grapple with a persistent problem that many farming families face – child care.

The Dilemma of Child Care in Farming Families

The unpredictable nature of farm work and the lack of local child care services that accommodate farming schedules pose a significant challenge. The issue isn’t just about convenience; it affects farm profitability and stability. It’s a problem often overlooked in discussions about farming viability, yet it’s a reality many farming families, like the Viramontes, endure.

Turning Tides: Advocacy for Rural Child Care Access

To address this problem, two major farm lobbies have prioritized expanding rural child care access in the upcoming farm bill. The Expanding Childcare in Rural America Act, with bipartisan support, proposes using U.S. Department of Agriculture funds to aid child care centers in rural areas. The plan includes improving facilities and supporting staff training and hiring, a move that could bring significant relief to farming families.

Viewing Child Care as Essential Infrastructure

Adam Alson, a farmer in northwest Indiana who runs a non-profit early learning center, sees child care as essential infrastructure for farming communities. For families like the Viramontes, who are expecting a new addition, local child care options are not just a convenience but a necessity. They are integral for young families to remain in rural areas and maintain the farming legacy.

As the sun sets on the Viramontes farm, the issue of child care remains unresolved. But with legislative measures like the Expanding Childcare in Rural America Act on the horizon, there’s a glimmer of hope. The Viramontes children, along with countless others, may soon find their parents freed from the child care dilemma, able to focus more fully on the land that sustains them and the farming heritage they cherish.