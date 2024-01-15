The View Co-Hosts Address State Restrictions on Black History Education

In a recent episode of The View, aired around Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the co-hosts delved into the state of black history education in the United States. A conversation led by Whoopi Goldberg highlighted the limited scope of black history curricula, revealing that only 12 states mandate such education, while a baffling 18 states have enacted laws restricting it. Goldberg questioned why there is a palpable unease about discussing historical facts, especially those pertaining to black history.

Erasing History and 'Othering'

Sunny Hostin picked up the thread, pointing out a trend of erasing the 'bad stuff' and the contributions of black Americans from the annals of history. She posited several examples of significant achievements by black individuals that remain under the radar, largely unrecognized. This selective erasure, Hostin argued, is a form of 'othering' that significantly undermines the foundational principle of equality in the country.

Politics and the Black History Education Debate

Co-host Ana Navarro suggested that the movement to ban certain books and restrict curricula is politically motivated, aimed at rallying voters. Sara Haines further underscored the importance of feeling discomfort when learning about past injustices, like the harsh realities of slavery. Their conversation also cast a spotlight on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a potential 2024 Republican presidential candidate. DeSantis recently signed the 'Stop WOKE Act', a controversial mandate that insists discussions about race in schools be taught objectively, without any persuasion towards a particular viewpoint.

Impact on Higher Education

This conversation resonates with concerns voiced by students at Florida A&M University regarding potential political constraints affecting the teaching of Black history. The legislation signed by Gov. DeSantis, which blocks public colleges from using taxpayer money on diversity programs and forbids instruction of theories about systemic racism and oppression, has sparked campus protests and raised concerns about the impact on race-related topics in American history. The new law not only makes Florida a challenging learning environment for students and faculty of color but also triggers discussions about the impact on historically Black colleges and universities.

In conclusion, the debate around black history education in the United States is a reflection of larger societal issues. The importance of understanding and acknowledging all aspects of history is key to fostering a society that values equality and justice. As the co-hosts of The View highlighted, it is time to question the restrictions and take necessary steps to ensure that history, in all its complexity, is accurately represented in our educational system.