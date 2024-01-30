The Unresolved DB Cooper Skyjacking: An Innocent Passenger's Ordeal

In a twist of fate that left a lasting scar, 31-year-old teacher Michael Cooper was mistakenly tagged as the infamous hijacker DB Cooper after Northwest Orient 305 was hijacked on November 24, 1971. The real perpetrator, who identified as Dan Cooper, boarded the flight in Portland, launched a bomb threat, and demanded a $200,000 ransom along with four parachutes.

Unveiling the Unseen Hijacking

While the passengers aboard the flight remained oblivious to the hijacking, Michael's keen observation flagged Cooper's unusual demeanor. Once the plane landed and the passengers were released, a roll call error by the FBI connected Michael's name with the hijacker. For an agonizing 24 hours, he found himself under intense scrutiny as a suspect until the authorities rectified their mistake.

DB Cooper's Disappearance: Mystery Unresolved

DB Cooper, the actual hijacker, parachuted from the plane over southwest Washington with the ransom money. His whereabouts since have remained a mystery, turning the hijacking of Flight 305 into the only unsolved skyjacking in U.S. history. The FBI officially closed the investigation in 2016, despite the absence of a conclusive identification of the hijacker.

Michael Cooper: A Life Marked by the Ordeal

Michael Cooper's life was significantly impacted by the incident. His trust in federal government eroded, and he even faced tax complications for years due to the mistaken identity. Despite the traumatic ordeal, Michael still vividly remembers the event. He believes that DB Cooper did not survive the parachute jump due to adverse weather conditions, although no conclusive evidence supports this theory.

While some of the ransom money was found in 1980, no further traces of DB Cooper have surfaced. This unsolved mystery continues to intrigue and perplex, while the wrongly accused Michael Cooper carries the burden of his mistaken identity.