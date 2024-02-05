The Unpredictable Academy: 10 Films with Multiple Oscar Nods but No Wins

They say that Oscar night is Hollywood's most glamorous and awaited event. Yet, beneath the glittering surface, there lies a history of unpredictable outcomes and surprising snubs. This is a chronicle of ten noteworthy films that, despite their multiple Oscar nominations, left the prestigious ceremony without any golden statuettes.

'12 Angry Men' (1957)

Despite being a gripping legal drama that got nominated for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Adapted Screenplay, '12 Angry Men' failed to bag any honors. This film, known for its intense deliberations amongst jurors in a murder trial, is a stark reminder of the unpredictability of the Academy Awards.

'It's a Wonderful Life' (1946)

Labelled as a Christmas classic, 'It's a Wonderful Life' was initially a box office flop. However, it received five nominations, including those for Best Actor and Best Director, but left the ceremony empty-handed.

'True Grit' (2010)

This western, boasting of standout performances, especially by Hailee Steinfeld, managed to secure 10 nominations but failed to win an award.

'The Turning Point' (1977)

A ballet drama, 'The Turning Point', tied with 'The Color Purple' for the most nominations without a win, receiving 11 nods.

'Nebraska' (2013)

A black-and-white film with a touching father-son story, 'Nebraska' received six nominations but no wins.

'The Wolf of Wall Street' (2013)

The comedy-crime film based on a memoir, garnered five nominations but resulted in no awards, contributing to the ongoing narrative of Leonardo DiCaprio's previous Oscar snubs.

'The Shawshank Redemption' (1994)

Considered one of the biggest Academy snubs, this highly revered prison drama with seven nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actor, did not take home any Oscars.

'The Color Purple' (1985)

Directed by Steven Spielberg, this drama about an oppressed woman earned 11 nominations but won none, causing shock and controversy.

'Gangs of New York' (2002)

This historical crime film set in 1800s Manhattan had 10 nominations, but no wins. It was seen as a significant oversight for Best Director among other categories.

'American Hustle' (2013)

With a strong ensemble cast and 10 nominations, 'American Hustle' also left the Oscars without any accolades.

The unpredictability and element of surprise inherent to the Oscars are underscored by these examples. Even films with multiple nominations are not guaranteed a win, and some are perceived as having been 'snubbed' by the Academy, leaving a lasting impression on cinema history.