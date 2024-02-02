The Unnoticed Stars: Biggest All-Star Snubs in NBA History

In the history of the National Basketball Association (NBA), the All-Star Game has been a stage for the sport's brightest stars to showcase their talent. However, the selection process has often sparked controversy, leaving some deserving players on the sideline. This article delves into some of the most notable All-Star snubs in NBA history, shining light on the players who were overlooked despite their stellar performances.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: The Hall of Fame Big Man

Standing tall in the list of snubs, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was notably left out of the All-Star selection in the 1977-78 season. Despite being considered the best player in the league, Abdul-Jabbar was overlooked owing to a hand injury he suffered early in the season.

Gus Williams: The Seattle SuperSonics Legend

Another significant snub was Gus Williams, a legend for the Seattle SuperSonics. Despite his strong case, Williams was overlooked in 1980, possibly due to a lack of popularity among fans and peers.

Artis Gilmore: The Chicago Bulls Legend

In the 1976-77 season, Artis Gilmore, a Chicago Bulls legend from the ABA, was snubbed from the All-Star selection. This was despite leading his team in three key areas: scoring, rebounding, and blocks.

Charles Barkley: One of the 75 Greatest Players

Missing out on All-Star selection in his second season (1985-86) was Charles Barkley. Despite showcasing impressive stats, Barkley, one of the 75 greatest players in NBA history, was snubbed.

Nate Thurmond: The Hall of Fame Big Man

Averaging significant points and rebounds in the 1971-72 season wasn't enough for Nate Thurmond to make the All-Star selection. The Hall of Fame big man was overlooked that year.

John Stockton: One of the Greatest Point Guards

Even leading the NBA in assists and being named a 2nd Team All-NBAer wasn't enough for John Stockton in the 1987-88 season. The Utah Jazz legend, regarded as one of the greatest point guards in history, was snubbed.

In addition to these, others like Kevin Johnson, Wes Unseld, Paul Westphal, Clyde Drexler, and Deron Williams were also overlooked in their respective years, despite strong performances. These instances highlight the imperfect nature of the All-Star selection process and serve as reminders of the players' resilience and determination to excel, regardless of recognition.