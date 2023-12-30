en English
The Unforeseen Consequence of New York’s Slow Marijuana Rollout

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: December 30, 2023 at 11:58 am EST
The narrative of recreational marijuana in America has been a tale of gradual acceptance, with Delaware recently joining the ranks as the 22nd state to legalize it. However, in the New York City metro area, which includes New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut, the transition has been sluggish. This lag has inadvertently given birth to a thriving gray market of cannabis shops, bypassing standard regulatory procedures. In the heart of New York City alone, an estimated 1,400 unregulated businesses have sprouted up, peddling marijuana.

Manhattan’s War on Illicit Dispensaries

Manhattan District Attorney, Alvin Bragg, has voiced his intent to extinguish these unlicensed dispensaries. Yet, despite these hurdles, state officials have seized the opportunity to atone for past injustices inflicted during the War on Drugs. They are implementing social equity components in their marijuana programs, favoring those with prior marijuana-related convictions and individuals from communities heavily impacted by drug enforcement policies.

Embracing Social Equity in Cannabis Licensing

One such individual benefiting from these initiatives is Tahir Johnson. A social equity applicant, Johnson is poised to open Simply Pure Trenton in New Jersey. Johnson stresses the importance of employing individuals burdened with past cannabis charges, giving them a second chance in the rapidly evolving cannabis industry.

The Future of Cannabis Market

According to projections, the national cannabis market is on track to hit a staggering $71 billion by 2030. New York’s share of this booming market is predicted to be a significant 10%. The promise of such lucrative returns is enticing a new breed of entrepreneurs into the fold, even as they face opposition from firm anti-marijuana activists. The journey of legalizing recreational marijuana across America is a complex saga, with its chapters yet to be fully written.

United States
Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

