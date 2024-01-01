en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

The Uncertain Future of American Higher Education: Declining College Enrollment and the Burden of Student Debt

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:59 pm EST
The Uncertain Future of American Higher Education: Declining College Enrollment and the Burden of Student Debt

In a startling revelation, the U.S. has seen a significant drop in college enrollment, with the COVID-19 pandemic acting as a catalyst for a trend that had already been in motion. Even before the Supreme Court blocked President Joe Biden’s plan for student debt forgiveness, the allure of a four-year degree had been dwindling. This fall, freshman enrollment suffered a 3.6% drop, with bachelor’s programs at public and private four-year institutions bearing the brunt of this decline.

Declining Value of College Education

The worth of a college education is increasingly under scrutiny, particularly as six-year completion rates have hit a standstill. According to data, only 62% of students who began their studies in 2017 managed to graduate, a figure that has remained unchanged since 2015. Furthermore, nearly a third of these students have either paused or altogether abandoned their educational pursuits.

Financial Obstacles in the Pursuit of Higher Education

The financial hurdles associated with higher education, such as soaring program costs, inflation, and the need to work, are primary reasons why students are opting out. Low-income students are the most adversely affected. Biden’s earlier promise to cancel up to $20,000 in student debt had kindled hopes for a surge in enrollment, but with the plan now blocked, the future remains clouded in uncertainty.

Education Debt: A Burden on Students

Currently, American students are buckling under more than 1.7 trillion dollars in education debt. Those without a degree are particularly beleaguered, with a default rate three times higher than that of graduates. Broad debt forgiveness may not be on the immediate horizon, but the Biden administration has managed to discharge $127 billion in education debt for over 3.5 million borrowers through initiatives such as Public Service Loan Forgiveness and income-driven repayment plans. These measures provide a glimmer of hope for students and families striving to manage their loans and possibly achieve forgiveness.

0
Education United States
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

12 New Year's Resolutions to Help Combat Climate Change

By BNN Correspondents

College Majors' Impact on Career Prospects and Earnings: A Study

By Olalekan Adigun

Childhood Neighborhoods Shape Future Economic Status: A Groundbreaking Study

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Delayed FAFSA Launch Brings Changes and Challenges

By Geeta Pillai

Somalia's Major Step: Recruiting 3000 Teachers to Revitalize Education ...
@Africa · 12 mins
Somalia's Major Step: Recruiting 3000 Teachers to Revitalize Education ...
heart comment 0
Mponi LA S.H.S. Gears Up for 2024 Despite Science and Maths Quiz

By Ebenezer Mensah

Mponi LA S.H.S. Gears Up for 2024 Despite Science and Maths Quiz
UK Tightens Visa Norms for International Students: A Balancing Act

By BNN Correspondents

UK Tightens Visa Norms for International Students: A Balancing Act
AFP and Google News Initiative Launch Digital Course to Counter Election Disinformation

By María Alejandra Trujillo

AFP and Google News Initiative Launch Digital Course to Counter Election Disinformation
South Korean President Pledges Major Reforms in Labor, Education, and Pensions

By BNN Correspondents

South Korean President Pledges Major Reforms in Labor, Education, and Pensions
Latest Headlines
World News
Israel's Supreme Court Overturns Law Diminishing Judiciary's Power
1 min
Israel's Supreme Court Overturns Law Diminishing Judiciary's Power
New Year 2024: A World of Celebrations and Conflicts
1 min
New Year 2024: A World of Celebrations and Conflicts
Israel Supreme Court Strikes Down Controversial Judicial Overhaul Law
2 mins
Israel Supreme Court Strikes Down Controversial Judicial Overhaul Law
Dean Elgar: South African Cricket Icon to Retire in 2024
2 mins
Dean Elgar: South African Cricket Icon to Retire in 2024
Israeli Supreme Court Invalidates Key Law in Netanyahu's Judicial Overhaul
4 mins
Israeli Supreme Court Invalidates Key Law in Netanyahu's Judicial Overhaul
Deputy John Gollop Takes Charge: A New Era for Guernsey's Housing Policies
4 mins
Deputy John Gollop Takes Charge: A New Era for Guernsey's Housing Policies
Grilling Lobster Tails: The Skewer Technique and Latest Sports Updates
4 mins
Grilling Lobster Tails: The Skewer Technique and Latest Sports Updates
2023 Sports Year in Review: A Year of Triumphs, Farewells, and Historical Feats
4 mins
2023 Sports Year in Review: A Year of Triumphs, Farewells, and Historical Feats
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
5 mins
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
5 mins
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
10 mins
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
10 mins
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
27 mins
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns as Pandemic Enters Fifth Year
33 mins
COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns as Pandemic Enters Fifth Year
Seismic Start to 2024: Earthquakes Hit Indonesia and Japan, Minor Tsunami in South Korea
42 mins
Seismic Start to 2024: Earthquakes Hit Indonesia and Japan, Minor Tsunami in South Korea
World's Oldest Chicken, Peanut, Dies at 21: A Life That Touched Hearts Globally
1 hour
World's Oldest Chicken, Peanut, Dies at 21: A Life That Touched Hearts Globally
Unity, Peace, and Resolve: Global Leaders' Vision for 2024
2 hours
Unity, Peace, and Resolve: Global Leaders' Vision for 2024
A Tale of Two Worlds: Celebrations and Conflict Usher in 2024
2 hours
A Tale of Two Worlds: Celebrations and Conflict Usher in 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app