The U.S. Space Force's First Active-Duty Guardian Prepares for Space Deployment on SpaceX Crew-9 Mission

History is poised to be made this summer as the U.S. Space Force plans to deploy its first active-duty member, a Guardian, into the cosmos. Colonel Tyler "Nick" Hague, a seasoned astronaut selected in 2013, will be a vital part of NASA's SpaceX Crew-9 mission. This groundbreaking mission is slated for launch no earlier than August, with its sights set on the International Space Station (ISS).

A Historic First for U.S. Space Force

While the distinction of being the first Guardian in space belongs to now-retired Colonel Mike Hopkins, who transitioned from the Air Force to the Space Force in 2020, Hague is set to become the first active-duty Guardian to venture into space. The U.S. Space Force, inaugurated in 2019 by former President Trump, has not seen its personnel break the bonds of Earth, with officials suggesting the deployment of Guardians in space as a future possibility.

Colonel Tyler "Nick" Hague: A Profile

Hague is no stranger to the vast expanse of space. His maiden journey to the ISS took place in 2018. Before reuniting with NASA, he served in the Space Force as the director of testing and evaluations from 2020 to 2022. His experience and expertise make him a notable choice for this significant mission.

The Crew-9 Mission:

The Crew-9 team, set to take over from the current Crew-8 at the ISS, comprises not only Hague but also fellow astronauts Zena Cardman and Stephanie Wilson, along with Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov. Their combined skills and shared dedication promise to make this mission a landmark in the annals of space exploration.