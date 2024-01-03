en English
Military

The U.S. Military: A Pathway to Citizenship for Immigrants

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:44 am EST
The U.S. Military: A Pathway to Citizenship for Immigrants

The U.S. military has long served as a beacon of opportunity for immigrants seeking a pathway to citizenship and legal status. This avenue, often viewed as a fast track to securing a future in the country, has been made possible due to provisions in U.S. law that allow non-citizens who serve honorably during designated periods of hostility to apply for naturalization.

Military Enlistment: A Path to Citizenship

Enlistment in the U.S. military is more than just an opportunity for personal growth and serving the country. For immigrants, it presents a chance to gain the rights and responsibilities that come with being a U.S. citizen. This dual benefit not only aids immigrants but also the military, which gains access to a pool of motivated individuals. These individuals bring linguistic diversity and cultural skills that are invaluable to various military operations.

Challenges Along the Path

However, the road to citizenship through military service is not without hurdles. Immigrants in the military often have to overcome language barriers, cultural differences, and the intricacies of the naturalization process. Despite these challenges, countless immigrants deem the sacrifices worthwhile for the opportunity to serve the U.S. and gain citizenship.

Unyielding Spirit: Reverend Dr. Mary Miriti’s Story

A shining example of such determination is Reverend Dr. Mary Miriti, a former teacher from Kenya. Defying odds, she became a Major in the US Army and a full-time minister in Dallas, Texas. Inspired by a clergy member who served in World War II, she enlisted in the armed forces at 48 as a Chaplain. After undergoing rigorous battlefield training, she founded a church for African immigrants in Dallas and established organizations to support immigrants and combat racism in the U.S.

A Historical Perspective

The U.S. has had a checkered history with immigration policies. One such instance was the Eisenhower administration’s military-style effort in 1954, known as Operation Wetback, aimed at removing Mexican immigrants in the country illegally. However, the Trump administration’s promise to execute the largest domestic deportation operation was not fully actualized. According to the Migration Policy Institute, the administration deported about one-third as many immigrants in the country illegally as the Obama administration during the same time frame.

Military United States
Muhammad Jawad

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point.

