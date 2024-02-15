The Twenty-Sided Tavern: A New Era of Interactive Dungeons & Dragons Theatre

In a world where fantasy and reality intertwine, New York's Stage 42 is set to host a groundbreaking event this spring. For the first time, the iconic universe of Dungeons & Dragons will leap from the tabletop to the stage in an officially licensed theatrical production, The Twenty-Sided Tavern. This innovative show, produced by Curious Hedgehog and Showpath Entertainment in collaboration with Wizards of the Coast and Hasbro, marks a significant milestone: the 50th anniversary of Dungeons & Dragons, a game that has captivated millions with its rich lore and imaginative gameplay.

Advertisment

A New Frontier in Interactive Theatre

The Twenty-Sided Tavern is no ordinary theatrical production. It promises an immersive experience where the audience doesn't just watch the story unfold—they shape it. Through the use of Gamiotics software, spectators will vote on key plot decisions, steering the narrative in real-time. This level of interactivity is unprecedented in live theatre, blending elements of actual play-style storytelling, stand-up comedy, and audience participation to create a unique spectacle. With a cast of five versatile actors bringing over 30 characters to life, the show is poised to be a dynamic and engaging experience for attendees. Set in the beloved Forgotten Realms, the production will feature puzzles, combat, riddles, and even opportunities for lucky audience members to join the cast onstage.

A Tale of Magic and Community

Advertisment

At the heart of The Twenty-Sided Tavern is the essence of Dungeons & Dragons itself: community and creativity. This production celebrates the game's legacy of bringing people together, offering a space where fans can experience the magic of D&D in a new and exhilarating format. The decision to set the show in the Forgotten Realms, a setting renowned for its depth and complexity, underscores the producers' commitment to authenticity and fan engagement. As the audience navigates the challenges and choices presented to them, they'll not only influence the fate of the characters but also partake in the communal storytelling that has defined Dungeons & Dragons for half a century.

Join the Adventure

Previews for The Twenty-Sided Tavern begin on April 19, with an official opening slated for May 5. Fans eager to embark on this unprecedented journey can secure their tickets starting February 29, with a general sale commencing on March 4. Moreover, the production team has hinted at a national tour, promising to bring the magic of The Twenty-Sided Tavern to audiences across the country. As this interactive theatrical experience prepares to make its debut, it stands as a testament to the enduring appeal of Dungeons & Dragons and the innovative spirit of live theatre.

In bringing The Twenty-Sided Tavern to life, the producers of Curious Hedgehog and Showpath Entertainment, along with their collaborators at Wizards of the Coast and Hasbro, are not just celebrating a milestone in gaming history. They are opening a portal to a new realm of storytelling, inviting audiences to step into a world where their choices have the power to shape the narrative. This spring, as the curtain rises at Stage 42, The Twenty-Sided Tavern will offer a glimpse into the future of interactive theatre—a future where every decision, every vote, and every roll of the dice can lead to a new adventure.