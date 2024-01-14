en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

The Tumultuous Journey of Trump’s Business Ventures: Successes and Failures

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:34 am EST
The Tumultuous Journey of Trump’s Business Ventures: Successes and Failures

In the grand ledger of American tycoons, Donald Trump’s name is underscored by a series of business ventures that have oscillated between towering success and staggering failure. Despite the public persona of a successful businessman, Trump’s ventures have often been mired in controversy and marked by failure. From his eponymous vodka brand to the ill-fated Trump Steaks, the former president’s business endeavors have revealed a complex tapestry of ambition, risk, and misjudgment.

Trump Vodka and Trump Mortgage: Short-Lived Ventures

Launched with much fanfare in 2006, Trump Vodka was positioned as a premium brand. However, it ended in a whimper in 2011 due to lackluster sales. Similarly, Trump Mortgage LLC, unveiled in the same year, folded within 18 months, becoming a casualty of the housing market downturn.

Trump: The Game and Atlantic City Casinos: Gambles That Didn’t Pay Off

Trump: The Game, a real estate-themed board game, was created in 1989 amid high expectations. But the public did not share Trump’s enthusiasm, leading to disappointing sales. Equally fraught with difficulties were Trump’s Atlantic City casinos, which buckled under the weight of heavy debts and eventually had to be shuttered or sold.

Trump University and Trump Steaks: Controversies and Shutdowns

Trump University, which promised to impart Trump’s real estate secrets to students, was embroiled in multiple lawsuits and accused of being a scam. It eventually had to close down due to operating without a proper license. Trump Steaks, introduced in 2007, ceased operations amid possible health violations at a Trump Steakhouse.

Trump’s Media Endeavors: Failures and Criticism

Trump’s foray into publishing did not fare better. His branded magazines, published from 1997 to 2009, folded due to declining ad revenue. His personal social media efforts post-presidency, too, have drawn criticism for their lack of interactivity. Lastly, Trump Ice, his bottled water brand marketed as the ‘purest’, has been questioned for its lack of a unique mineral composition.

In 2007, a Wall Street Journal article cast doubt on Trump’s real estate brand value, leading to a lawsuit that revealed internal emails from the Trump Organization about failed projects. These episodes underscore the often turbulent journey of Trump’s business ventures, a journey that continues to provoke intrigue, analysis, and debate.

0
Business United States
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
20 seconds ago
HR Worker Sydnie Marlella's TikTok Video Sparks Debate on Job Hunting Etiquette
In the digital realm, Sydnie Marlella, a dedicated human resources worker, recently became a viral sensation with her TikTok video. Garnering over half a million views, the video was a candid discussion on several behaviors that job seekers should steer clear of during their search for employment. Marlella’s video, which aimed at educating professionals on
HR Worker Sydnie Marlella's TikTok Video Sparks Debate on Job Hunting Etiquette
India Considers Regulatory Sandbox Approach to Handle Cryptocurrency Challenges
3 mins ago
India Considers Regulatory Sandbox Approach to Handle Cryptocurrency Challenges
Ooredoo Kuwait Expands Nojoom Loyalty Program: A Boost for Digital Experiences and Local Businesses
5 mins ago
Ooredoo Kuwait Expands Nojoom Loyalty Program: A Boost for Digital Experiences and Local Businesses
The Art of Property Insurance: A Conversation with Broker Rory Thwaites
24 seconds ago
The Art of Property Insurance: A Conversation with Broker Rory Thwaites
Adam Murray Joins Eastbourne Borough: An Era of Optimism and Challenge
26 seconds ago
Adam Murray Joins Eastbourne Borough: An Era of Optimism and Challenge
Jim Cramer Forecasts Volatile Week in Stock Market Amid Earnings Reports
2 mins ago
Jim Cramer Forecasts Volatile Week in Stock Market Amid Earnings Reports
Latest Headlines
World News
Dorking Wanderers Overturn Eastleigh in Thrilling U19 Academy South Match
9 seconds
Dorking Wanderers Overturn Eastleigh in Thrilling U19 Academy South Match
Usain Bolt's Mentorship Fuels Khadija Shaw's Football Success
9 seconds
Usain Bolt's Mentorship Fuels Khadija Shaw's Football Success
Adam Murray Joins Eastbourne Borough: An Era of Optimism and Challenge
26 seconds
Adam Murray Joins Eastbourne Borough: An Era of Optimism and Challenge
Young Athletes Shine at 41st JAAA PUMA Anderson-Fuller Development Meet
28 seconds
Young Athletes Shine at 41st JAAA PUMA Anderson-Fuller Development Meet
Miami Dolphins' Strategic Moves in NFL Draft and Free Agency Period
35 seconds
Miami Dolphins' Strategic Moves in NFL Draft and Free Agency Period
JFF Elections Postponed Due to Legal Injunction, Ricketts Reveals Slate for Reelection
39 seconds
JFF Elections Postponed Due to Legal Injunction, Ricketts Reveals Slate for Reelection
Tia Clayton Kicks Off Season with Victory: A Testament to Mental Strength and Discipline
41 seconds
Tia Clayton Kicks Off Season with Victory: A Testament to Mental Strength and Discipline
Jamaica's PNP Leader Unveils Restructured Cabinet to Deepen Participatory Democracy
45 seconds
Jamaica's PNP Leader Unveils Restructured Cabinet to Deepen Participatory Democracy
UNHCR and HUMAN ACCESS Spearhead Breastfeeding Awareness Initiative in Aden Governorate
1 min
UNHCR and HUMAN ACCESS Spearhead Breastfeeding Awareness Initiative in Aden Governorate
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
1 hour
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
1 hour
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
2 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
2 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
2 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
6 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
6 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
7 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app