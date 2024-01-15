en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

The Transformative Power of Volunteering: More Than Just Giving Back

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:09 am EST
The Transformative Power of Volunteering: More Than Just Giving Back

On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a day synonymous with service and community engagement, we explore the transformative power of volunteering. Beyond the immediate gratification of helping others, volunteering often triggers personal growth, sparks new passions, and sometimes, even catalyzes life-altering shifts. Today, we share the inspiring stories of Tonya Doucette, Russ Snyder, and Jackie Casper Agostini, three individuals whose lives were deeply impacted by their volunteer experiences.

The Birth of Project Trey

In the wake of losing her son Trey to a fentanyl overdose, Tonya Doucette found solace and purpose in volunteering. Channeling her grief into action, she founded Project Trey, a nonprofit aimed at combating addiction. Project Trey educates communities about addiction and provides a supportive environment for those navigating the path of recovery.

From Energy to Empathy: Russ Snyder’s Journey

Russ Snyder, once engrossed in the energy sector, experienced an unexpected paradigm shift after volunteering. Snyder traded his corporate career for a position at the nonprofit Volunteers of America and now serves as its president and CEO. In his new role, he finds the work more meaningful and impactful, enriching his life as much as those he serves.

Jackie Casper Agostini: Teaching History, Changing Lives

Jackie Casper Agostini, a former teacher and psychologist, devoted her retirement years to volunteering. She has been instrumental in teaching women’s history and supporting the Underground Railroad museum in New Jersey. Her volunteer work, she reports, has brought renewed purpose and fulfillment to her life.

These stories underscore the transformative potential of volunteer work, not just for the community, but also for the volunteers themselves. For those inspired to contribute, many organizations offer volunteering opportunities. It’s a chance to give back, yes, but as these stories reveal, it’s also a chance to grow, to discover new passions, and perhaps, to fundamentally change one’s life.

0
United States
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
15 seconds ago
Trump Emphasizes Importance of Voting Amid Subzero Temperatures in Iowa Rally
In a display of political fervor amid bone-chilling temperatures, former President Donald Trump made a striking remark about the importance of voting during a rally in Iowa. His words, “Even if you vote and then pass away, it’s worth it,” have sparked a wave of reactions, serving both as a jest and a potent call
Trump Emphasizes Importance of Voting Amid Subzero Temperatures in Iowa Rally
Iofina PLC Reports Increased Iodine Production, Falls Short of Forecast
1 min ago
Iofina PLC Reports Increased Iodine Production, Falls Short of Forecast
Aljamain Sterling Steps Up to Featherweight, Mocks Bradley Martyn's 'Size Advantage'
1 min ago
Aljamain Sterling Steps Up to Featherweight, Mocks Bradley Martyn's 'Size Advantage'
NBA Honors Martin Luther King Jr. with Robust MLK Day Program
41 seconds ago
NBA Honors Martin Luther King Jr. with Robust MLK Day Program
Post-COP28: Nations Waver on Fossil Fuel Phase-Out Commitments
44 seconds ago
Post-COP28: Nations Waver on Fossil Fuel Phase-Out Commitments
Electra Battery Materials Appoints Heather Smiles as VP Amidst Transition
54 seconds ago
Electra Battery Materials Appoints Heather Smiles as VP Amidst Transition
Latest Headlines
World News
Sports Roundup: Mulani's Ranji Heroics, India's T20I Triumph, and National Sports Awards Highlights
5 seconds
Sports Roundup: Mulani's Ranji Heroics, India's T20I Triumph, and National Sports Awards Highlights
Sunak Undeterred by YouGov Poll Pointing to Conservative Defeat
9 seconds
Sunak Undeterred by YouGov Poll Pointing to Conservative Defeat
Mayawati's BSP to Contest Upcoming Lok Sabha Elections Independently
12 seconds
Mayawati's BSP to Contest Upcoming Lok Sabha Elections Independently
China Under Xi Jinping: A Historical Rewrite for a New Era
12 seconds
China Under Xi Jinping: A Historical Rewrite for a New Era
Trump Emphasizes Importance of Voting Amid Subzero Temperatures in Iowa Rally
15 seconds
Trump Emphasizes Importance of Voting Amid Subzero Temperatures in Iowa Rally
Scotland Witnesses Highest Wait Times for Child Speech Therapy in Five Years
20 seconds
Scotland Witnesses Highest Wait Times for Child Speech Therapy in Five Years
Lehava Leader Ben-Zion 'Bentzi' Gopstein Convicted for Incitement to Racism
23 seconds
Lehava Leader Ben-Zion 'Bentzi' Gopstein Convicted for Incitement to Racism
BJP Launches 'Ek Baar Phir Modi Sarkar' Wall Writing Campaign Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024
40 seconds
BJP Launches 'Ek Baar Phir Modi Sarkar' Wall Writing Campaign Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024
NBA Honors Martin Luther King Jr. with Robust MLK Day Program
41 seconds
NBA Honors Martin Luther King Jr. with Robust MLK Day Program
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
39 mins
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
48 mins
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
49 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
1 hour
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
2 hours
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
2 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
3 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
4 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app