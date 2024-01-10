en English
Business

The Transformative Power of One-on-One Meetings: Insights from Steven Rogelberg

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:28 am EST
The Transformative Power of One-on-One Meetings: Insights from Steven Rogelberg

In an ever-evolving professional landscape, the value of interpersonal communication in the form of one-on-one (1:1) meetings has emerged as a paramount tool for effective leadership. These interactions, when conducted astutely, have proven to be instrumental in establishing a solid relationship between managers and employees. The insights shared by Steven Rogelberg, a renowned author and chancellor’s professor at the University of North Carolina Charlotte, further elucidates the transformative potential of these meetings.

Unraveling the Disconnect in 1:1 Meetings

In his book ‘Glad We Met: The Art and Science of 1:1 Meetings’, Rogelberg underlines the benefits and practical implementation strategies of 1:1 meetings. However, his research indicates a prevalent disconnect, with team members often feeling dissatisfied and managers overestimating the efficacy of these interactions. Despite their global ubiquity, the art of conducting effective 1:1 meetings could still use improvement, with employees frequently rating them as suboptimal.

The Art of Effective 1:1 Interactions

According to Rogelberg, the key to a successful 1:1 meeting lies in the manager’s approach. Instead of monopolizing the conversation, managers should talk less and ask more questions. This prompts employees to share their views, fostering active engagement. Moreover, strategies such as building an agenda, involving the direct report, and maintaining continuity across meetings can chart the trajectory of an employee’s progress. Managers with a larger team can adjust the meeting frequency, reduce time per meeting, and leverage asynchronous documents for follow-through, focusing on quality over quantity.

Global Workforce Trends and the Role of 1:1 Meetings

Effective 1:1 meetings also play a pivotal role amidst changing workforce trends like declining voluntary job quits, AI-assisted email drafting, and changes to pension plans. His surveys and interviews with executives from companies like Google and PepsiCo suggest that these meetings, conducted weekly for about 30 minutes, can significantly boost team performance. Furthermore, the advent of virtual meetings has proven to be as effective as in-person ones, provided they are managed well. At a time when big tech firms are grappling with a decline in their rankings as top employers due to layoffs’ impact on employee morale, these intimate interactions can serve as a critical tool for managers to keep their fingers on the pulse of their team’s sentiments.

Business United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

