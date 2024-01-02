The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Returns After Holiday Hiatus With Star-Studded Guest Lineup

The lights of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon will illuminate the late-night landscape once again, as the talk show is set to return from its two-week holiday break during the week of January 8, 2024. As the Christmas tree lights dim, fans eagerly anticipate the show’s comeback, primed for the rollicking laughter and comedic genius that has always been the program’s hallmark.

A Star-Studded Return

Having left viewers on a cliffhanger, NBC has now confirmed that the show’s return will be nothing short of spectacular. The second episode post-hiatus promises a constellation of stars, with comedian Kevin Hart, actor Josh Hutcherson, and reality TV star Ariana Madix set to make appearances. Each celebrity brings a different flavor and dynamic to the show, promising a night of laughs, heartfelt stories, and memorable moments.

Before the Encore: Reruns and Reflections

While the show takes a brief interlude, reruns will fill the void, ensuring that viewers can relive their favorite moments until January 5. The reruns serve not only as a reminder of the show’s dynamic past episodes but also as a testament to its enduring popularity and the fans’ unwavering support.

First Night Back: MacFarlane and Mel B

As the proverbial curtain lifts on the new year, the first episode promises a stellar line-up. Seth MacFarlane, the man behind the voices of countless beloved animated characters, and Mel B, the pop icon and Spice Girl, are set to grace the stage. Adding to the excitement, JID, the rising star in the rap world, is scheduled for a musical performance, setting the stage for a night of intrigue and entertainment.

