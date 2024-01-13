The Tides of Tuna: Navigating Challenges in the Global Tuna Industry

The global tuna industry is a mighty behemoth, boasting a market value of around $40 billion and serving as a substantial pillar in the world’s food sector. The U.S, a major player in this domain, imported close to 637.9 million pounds of tuna in 2021, with a staggering 71% of it being canned. The reins of this colossal industry are held largely by multinational corporations, with Thai Union Group, the owner of Chicken of the Sea, being one such dominant force. However, deep below the surface, this industry harbors numerous challenges that pose significant threats to its growth and profitability.

Waves of Change: The Tuna Industry’s Decline and Revival

Over the span of two decades, from 2000 to 2021, the U.S saw a significant 45% decrease in per capita consumption of tuna, a downward trend influenced by a myriad of factors. Changing consumer preferences, market consolidation, and concerns surrounding sustainability and transparency have all played their part. Adding fuel to the fire was a nearly decade-long price-fixing scandal that left an indelible mark on the industry’s reputation.

However, in the grim year of 2020, when the world was gripped by the COVID-19 pandemic, a silver lining emerged for the tuna industry. The demand for tuna surged, driven by its affordability and high protein content, hitting the highest consumption level since 2011. This unexpected resurgence led to a substantial 19% increase in profits for Thai Union over its previous year.

Current Challenges and Future Perspectives

Despite the brief respite in 2020, Thai Union, like the rest of the industry, is now wrestling with a new set of challenges. Inflation and the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine have driven up costs, pushing the company to increase prices over the past two years. In a bid to counter these rising costs, Thai Union is mulling over the implementation of automation strategies.

Apart from these immediate financial pressures, the tuna industry confronts existential threats that could potentially jeopardize its long-term viability. Sustainability issues, climate change, and illegal fishing are significant concerns that cast a dark shadow over the industry’s future.

A Glimpse at the Market: The Bluefin Tuna Auction

In a recent event that may serve as an indicator of the industry’s health, a giant bluefin tuna was auctioned at a lower price for a third consecutive year in the ceremonial first sale at Tokyo’s fish market. Caught off Oma in northern Japan, the tuna fetched 16.9 million yen ($145,290), or 80,000 yen per kilogram. This declining price trend underscores the potential threats to the tuna industry, highlighting the urgency of addressing sustainability concerns.