en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

The Tides of Tuna: Navigating Challenges in the Global Tuna Industry

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:44 am EST
The Tides of Tuna: Navigating Challenges in the Global Tuna Industry

The global tuna industry is a mighty behemoth, boasting a market value of around $40 billion and serving as a substantial pillar in the world’s food sector. The U.S, a major player in this domain, imported close to 637.9 million pounds of tuna in 2021, with a staggering 71% of it being canned. The reins of this colossal industry are held largely by multinational corporations, with Thai Union Group, the owner of Chicken of the Sea, being one such dominant force. However, deep below the surface, this industry harbors numerous challenges that pose significant threats to its growth and profitability.

Waves of Change: The Tuna Industry’s Decline and Revival

Over the span of two decades, from 2000 to 2021, the U.S saw a significant 45% decrease in per capita consumption of tuna, a downward trend influenced by a myriad of factors. Changing consumer preferences, market consolidation, and concerns surrounding sustainability and transparency have all played their part. Adding fuel to the fire was a nearly decade-long price-fixing scandal that left an indelible mark on the industry’s reputation.

However, in the grim year of 2020, when the world was gripped by the COVID-19 pandemic, a silver lining emerged for the tuna industry. The demand for tuna surged, driven by its affordability and high protein content, hitting the highest consumption level since 2011. This unexpected resurgence led to a substantial 19% increase in profits for Thai Union over its previous year.

Current Challenges and Future Perspectives

Despite the brief respite in 2020, Thai Union, like the rest of the industry, is now wrestling with a new set of challenges. Inflation and the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine have driven up costs, pushing the company to increase prices over the past two years. In a bid to counter these rising costs, Thai Union is mulling over the implementation of automation strategies.

Apart from these immediate financial pressures, the tuna industry confronts existential threats that could potentially jeopardize its long-term viability. Sustainability issues, climate change, and illegal fishing are significant concerns that cast a dark shadow over the industry’s future.

A Glimpse at the Market: The Bluefin Tuna Auction

In a recent event that may serve as an indicator of the industry’s health, a giant bluefin tuna was auctioned at a lower price for a third consecutive year in the ceremonial first sale at Tokyo’s fish market. Caught off Oma in northern Japan, the tuna fetched 16.9 million yen ($145,290), or 80,000 yen per kilogram. This declining price trend underscores the potential threats to the tuna industry, highlighting the urgency of addressing sustainability concerns.

0
Business Sustainability United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
2 mins ago
Huawei Spotlights Türkiye as Key Investment Destination at China-Europe Leadership Forum
In a recent move to promote Türkiye as a hotbed for investments and a strategic gateway for Chinese companies seeking expansion into Europe, technology titan Huawei spotlighted the nation during the China-Europe Leadership Forum in Beijing. The event, organized by Huawei Cloud, underscored Türkiye’s potential in facilitating Chinese enterprises’ access to a vast market sans
Huawei Spotlights Türkiye as Key Investment Destination at China-Europe Leadership Forum
Bernstein's 2024 Outlook: A Tale of Two Markets - India and China
5 mins ago
Bernstein's 2024 Outlook: A Tale of Two Markets - India and China
doValue's Net Loss Increases, Yet Remains Optimistic Amid Financial Challenges
6 mins ago
doValue's Net Loss Increases, Yet Remains Optimistic Amid Financial Challenges
Oil Prices Surge Amid Houthi Strikes: Global Economy on the Brink
3 mins ago
Oil Prices Surge Amid Houthi Strikes: Global Economy on the Brink
The Million Dollar Retirement Goal: A Dream or Reality?
4 mins ago
The Million Dollar Retirement Goal: A Dream or Reality?
The Weeknd's 'Blinding Lights' Sets New Spotify Streaming Record
4 mins ago
The Weeknd's 'Blinding Lights' Sets New Spotify Streaming Record
Latest Headlines
World News
Africa Cup of Nations: Ivory Coast Hosts Amidst High Expectations and Stringent Security Measures
7 seconds
Africa Cup of Nations: Ivory Coast Hosts Amidst High Expectations and Stringent Security Measures
Prime Minister Donald Tusk's 'Illiberal' Actions Spark Controversy
1 min
Prime Minister Donald Tusk's 'Illiberal' Actions Spark Controversy
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
3 mins
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
Reality Star Ryan Gallagher Suffers Severe Hand Injury, Thanks Loved Ones for Support
4 mins
Reality Star Ryan Gallagher Suffers Severe Hand Injury, Thanks Loved Ones for Support
World Football at Afcon: A Preview of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations
4 mins
World Football at Afcon: A Preview of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations
New Gene CTR9 Linked to Increased Risk of Myeloid Malignancies: A Breakthrough Discovery
6 mins
New Gene CTR9 Linked to Increased Risk of Myeloid Malignancies: A Breakthrough Discovery
House Republicans Reconsider Federal Abortion Ban in Post-Roe Era
6 mins
House Republicans Reconsider Federal Abortion Ban in Post-Roe Era
2024 U.S. Presidential Race: A 'Wacky Races' Parable
8 mins
2024 U.S. Presidential Race: A 'Wacky Races' Parable
Novak Djokovic Declares Wrist Injury Pain-Free Ahead of Australian Open
9 mins
Novak Djokovic Declares Wrist Injury Pain-Free Ahead of Australian Open
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
3 mins
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
4 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
4 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
4 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
5 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
5 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
6 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
8 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
11 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app