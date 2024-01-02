en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Society

The Thousand Dollar Breakfast Club: Spreading Generosity with Hefty Tips

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:06 am EST
The Thousand Dollar Breakfast Club: Spreading Generosity with Hefty Tips

Imagine starting your day with a regular shift at your local diner, only to end it with a life-changing surprise. That’s exactly what happened to Sori Kola, a 27-year-old waitress at My Diner in Boston, when she was presented with a $2050 tip from The Thousand Dollar Breakfast Club. This group, known for their phenomenal acts of generosity, has been journeying across the United States, leaving a trail of joy and financial relief in their wake.

The Thousand Dollar Breakfast Club: A Mission of Generosity

Launched earlier this year, The Thousand Dollar Breakfast Club has a straightforward mission: to brighten the day of waiters and waitresses with tips that greatly exceed the standard 20 percent. Their surprise gifts, which start at a minimum of a thousand dollars, have been turning ordinary days into unforgettable ones for service staff in various restaurants countrywide.

A Life-Changing Surprise

The club members’ visit to My Diner was no different. Sori Kola, shocked and overwhelmed by their act of generosity, received a tip that was almost 100 times the average. The $2050 gift was, to her, not just a financial boost but a beacon of hope and a testament to the power of kindness. Kola plans to use this unexpected New Year’s bonanza towards a new car, a necessity she had been saving for.

Spreading the Spirit of Generosity

Richard Brooks, a member of The Thousand Dollar Breakfast Club, revealed that the group’s acts of kindness have not gone unnoticed. The club has been inundated with requests from people wanting to join their mission. Brooks encourages those interested not just to join, but to start their own clubs in their local areas, thereby expanding the reach of this spirit of generosity. Karoline Peralta, another club member, echoed these sentiments, expressing the gratification that comes from giving to those who deserve it, especially during the holiday season.

The Thousand Dollar Breakfast Club, through its acts of generosity, is not just changing lives but also inspiring a wave of kindness, proving that the spirit of giving is very much alive and kicking.

0
Society United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Indian High Court Overturns Ruling, Highlights Need for Legal Protection of Good Samaritans

By Dil Bar Irshad

Wellington Mourns Richard Fox While an Old Mystery Finds Resolution

By Salman Khan

Introverted Gamechangers: HushLoudly Recognizes Introverts Leading Change in 2024

By Salman Akhtar

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah Honors Siddeshwar Swami's Legacy at Gurunamana Programme

By Dil Bar Irshad

Baseera Khan: A Confluence of Art, Identity, and Sociopolitical Narrat ...
@Artists/Artwork · 24 mins
Baseera Khan: A Confluence of Art, Identity, and Sociopolitical Narrat ...
heart comment 0
Comedian Ángel Martín Tackles Mental Health Stigma in New Book, ‘Behind the Noise’

By Safak Costu

Comedian Ángel Martín Tackles Mental Health Stigma in New Book, 'Behind the Noise'
Cave Rescue Organisation Reflects on a Year of Dedicated Service

By Muhammad Jawad

Cave Rescue Organisation Reflects on a Year of Dedicated Service
Princess Kate’s Secret to Commanding Attention at Royal Gatherings Unveiled

By BNN Correspondents

Princess Kate's Secret to Commanding Attention at Royal Gatherings Unveiled
Wisconsin Humane Society Advocates Pet Adoption: Introduces Jelly, the Adoptable Puppy

By Muhammad Jawad

Wisconsin Humane Society Advocates Pet Adoption: Introduces Jelly, the Adoptable Puppy
Latest Headlines
World News
M2MMA Charts New Course in Global Sports Entertainment with 2024 Expansion
17 seconds
M2MMA Charts New Course in Global Sports Entertainment with 2024 Expansion
New Dataset to Revolutionize Dipteran Insect Identification
19 seconds
New Dataset to Revolutionize Dipteran Insect Identification
Dhaka University Students Demand Non-Partisan Government for Upcoming Election
26 seconds
Dhaka University Students Demand Non-Partisan Government for Upcoming Election
Tragic Car Crash Claims Life of Young State Worker in Princeton
36 seconds
Tragic Car Crash Claims Life of Young State Worker in Princeton
Kenya Terminates Comprehensive Medical Insurance for Secondary School Students
2 mins
Kenya Terminates Comprehensive Medical Insurance for Secondary School Students
UK Government Attributes Decrease in Channel Migrant Crossings to Strategic Efforts
3 mins
UK Government Attributes Decrease in Channel Migrant Crossings to Strategic Efforts
Ryan Reynolds' Personal Call That Convinced Steven Fletcher to Join Wrexham AFC
3 mins
Ryan Reynolds' Personal Call That Convinced Steven Fletcher to Join Wrexham AFC
Clashing Ideologies in Fitness: The Pursuit of Personalized Exercise
3 mins
Clashing Ideologies in Fitness: The Pursuit of Personalized Exercise
Seth Rollins' Resilience and Austin Theory's Rise: A Tale of Two WWE Stars
3 mins
Seth Rollins' Resilience and Austin Theory's Rise: A Tale of Two WWE Stars
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
2 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
2 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
4 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
8 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
8 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
8 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
8 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app