Business

The Staggering Pay Gap Between AAPI Women and White Men: A Closer Look

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: December 30, 2023 at 6:01 pm EST
The pay disparity between Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) women and white men is coming to light, with a shocking lifetime earnings difference estimated at $267,760. The National Women’s Law Center (NWLC) reveals that an average AAPI woman has to labor for 15 months to earn what a white man accumulates in just 12 months.

Significant Variations Among AAPI Subgroups

Interestingly, the pay gap is not uniform across all AAPI subgroups. Bhutanese women, for instance, receive a meager 48 cents for each dollar that white men earn. This disparity balloons over a 40-year career, with Bhutanese women facing a breathtaking lifetime wage gap exceeding $1.3 million. Other groups, including Burmese, Nepalese, Hmong, and Cambodian women, also face lifetime losses surpassing $1 million.

Some AAPI Women Earn More Than White Men

Despite these disheartening statistics, some AAPI women, such as those of Chinese, Indian, Malaysian, and Taiwanese descent, earn more than white men. However, the gender wage gap persists within their own communities, with these women still earning less than men from their respective ethnic groups.

Implications of the Wage Gap

The wage gap carries far-reaching implications for wealth accumulation, impacting the ability to purchase homes, finance education, establish businesses, or plan for retirement. AAPI women also bore the brunt of job losses and childcare challenges amid the COVID-19 pandemic, further straining their financial stability.

Addressing the Wage Gap

The Biden administration recognizes the systemic barriers that impede equity and opportunity for AAPI communities. To mitigate these issues, legislative measures such as the Paycheck Fairness Act and pay transparency laws are being proposed to foster pay equity and fortify workplace protections for women. These initiatives aim to guarantee equal pay for work of equal or comparable value, irrespective of gender, race, or other demographic factors.

author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

