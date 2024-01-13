en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

The Silent Crisis: Teacher Spotlights Illiteracy Among US Students

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:21 pm EST
The Silent Crisis: Teacher Spotlights Illiteracy Among US Students

In a recent TikTok post, a teacher named Newman bravely shed light on the daunting challenge of illiteracy among students in the United States. Newman’s poignant revelation uncovers a distressing reality: a significant number of children struggle with basic reading skills, such as recognizing the first seven letters of the alphabet. This fundamental deficiency hampers their learning capabilities in other subjects, including music.

Music Education Suffers Amid Reading Struggles

One striking example Newman provided was that students were having difficulty arranging xylophone bars, which follow alphabetical order, due to their reading struggles. This issue isn’t exclusive to Newman’s classroom, as she cited it’s also a problem reported by piano teachers with younger students. Such instances underline the critical role literacy plays in comprehensive education, including the often overlooked subject of music.

Alarming Statistics of Illiteracy

According to the National Literacy Institute, 40% of U.S. students cannot read at a basic level. This figure is even more alarming for low-income 4th graders, where the illiteracy rate soars to 70%. Furthermore, adult literacy in the U.S. leaves much to be desired, with 54% having literacy below the 6th-grade level. This widespread illiteracy not only barricades individual progress but also imposes significant economic burdens, costing taxpayers around $20 billion annually.

Literacy: A Social Justice Issue

Literacy also intersects with social justice, as evident disparities in vocabulary skills emerge between children from different economic backgrounds as early as age three. Newman also raised concerns about systemic issues in education, such as the pressure on teachers to pass students to the next grade and inflate grades. These practices prevent teachers from providing necessary remedial education.

Teachers are caught in a conundrum: they are expected to bring students to perform at designated levels, yet they are not given the resources or time to address foundational literacy problems adequately. This predicament mirrors broader failings in the education system, which seems to be faltering in its fundamental role of effectively nurturing and preparing students for the future.

As Newman and countless other educators strive to combat illiteracy, it’s clear that a systemic overhaul is necessary. Only then can we ensure that every child gets the opportunity to unlock their full potential, transcending the boundaries of their economic backgrounds and laying a strong foundation for their future.

0
Education Social Issues United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
35 seconds ago
Ontario Librarians Push for Digital Public Library to Enhance Province-wide Services
Librarians in Ontario are championing an innovative idea: the creation of a digital public library. This unified resource would offer province-wide access to services such as job training, language upskilling, tutoring, homework help, and health information. To bring this vision to life, they are requesting $15 million in the forthcoming provincial budget, taking inspiration from
Ontario Librarians Push for Digital Public Library to Enhance Province-wide Services
Uganda's Education System Shaken: Two Teachers Arrested for Defilement
45 mins ago
Uganda's Education System Shaken: Two Teachers Arrested for Defilement
England's School Crisis: The Risk of a 'Lost Generation'
48 mins ago
England's School Crisis: The Risk of a 'Lost Generation'
Top Financial Advisors Share Advice for Young Investors
37 seconds ago
Top Financial Advisors Share Advice for Young Investors
Jersey's New Pay Offer to Teachers: A Potential Curb on Industrial Action Until 2027
11 mins ago
Jersey's New Pay Offer to Teachers: A Potential Curb on Industrial Action Until 2027
Bill O'Reilly's Books Pulled from Florida School Libraries: A Twist in the Tale of Book Bans
25 mins ago
Bill O'Reilly's Books Pulled from Florida School Libraries: A Twist in the Tale of Book Bans
Latest Headlines
World News
YSRCP MP Vallabhaneni Balashowry Resigns, Set to Join Jana Sena Party
11 seconds
YSRCP MP Vallabhaneni Balashowry Resigns, Set to Join Jana Sena Party
Isaiah Bond's Transfer: Exploring New Horizons Post-Saban Era
14 seconds
Isaiah Bond's Transfer: Exploring New Horizons Post-Saban Era
Rick Pitino's Relentless Pursuit of Success with St. John's Red Storm
26 seconds
Rick Pitino's Relentless Pursuit of Success with St. John's Red Storm
Severe Winter Storm Sweeps Across Northern United States
45 seconds
Severe Winter Storm Sweeps Across Northern United States
Franchise Tag Dilemma: NFL Running Backs Saquon Barkley and Tony Pollard in Limbo
59 seconds
Franchise Tag Dilemma: NFL Running Backs Saquon Barkley and Tony Pollard in Limbo
Obama Counsels Biden Amid Trump's Political Threat and Rising Challenges
3 mins
Obama Counsels Biden Amid Trump's Political Threat and Rising Challenges
Bottled Water May Contain 100 Times More Plastic Particles, Study Reveals
4 mins
Bottled Water May Contain 100 Times More Plastic Particles, Study Reveals
Hospitalization of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Sparks Internal Investigation
5 mins
Hospitalization of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Sparks Internal Investigation
COVID-19 in Western Australia: A Grim Start to 2024
7 mins
COVID-19 in Western Australia: A Grim Start to 2024
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
5 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
5 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
6 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
7 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
7 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
8 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
9 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app