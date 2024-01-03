en English
‘The Secret World of Elephants’: A Journey into the Lives of Pachyderms

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:52 pm EST
‘The Secret World of Elephants’: A Journey into the Lives of Pachyderms

In the heart of New York City, the American Museum of Natural History has opened the gates to ‘The Secret World of Elephants’, a marvel of an exhibition that throws light on the grandeur and significance of modern and ancient pachyderms alike. Visitors are greeted by a life-sized model of a woolly mammoth, portrayed realistically as it sheds its winter coat.

Interactive Journey Through Elephant Life

The exhibit takes a unique interactive approach, inviting visitors to engage with the various facets of elephant life. One can learn about their colossal dietary habits—processing up to 100 kilograms of food per day—and even explore replicas of elephant dung. But beyond these intriguing details, the exhibit delves into the elephants’ pivotal role in ecosystems and their intricate social structures.

Unraveling the Intelligence of Elephants

The exhibition brings to the fore the extraordinary cognitive abilities of elephants, highlighting their brain mass, neuron count, and striking similarities to humans and other mammals. The behaviors of these magnificent creatures, spanning from grief, learning, mimicry, to play, altruism, tool use, compassion, and cooperation, are meticulously detailed. The ability of elephants to understand pointing and nonverbal communication is particularly emphasized, indicating their high intelligence and learning capabilities. The exhibit offers a comparative analysis of the brain size and encephalization quotient of elephants to other animals, stressing their exceptional learning capabilities.

The Social Fabric of Elephant Herds

The exhibition underscores the tight-knit societies of elephants and their altruistic nature. Instances of elephants aiding other species in distress are brought to life through interactive displays and educational panels. ‘The Secret World of Elephants’ is not just about understanding these creatures but also about acknowledging the threats they face in the wild and the conservation efforts aimed at protecting them and their habitats.

United States Wildlife
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

