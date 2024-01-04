en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Energy

The Role of AI in the Future of Work: Dispelling Fears and Embracing Potential

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:30 pm EST
The Role of AI in the Future of Work: Dispelling Fears and Embracing Potential

Public anxiety in the U.S. over artificial intelligence (AI) is a reflection of historical fears about technology replacing human labor. Despite concerns over privacy invasion, deep fakes, and potential job displacement, AI and machine learning have demonstrated their value, particularly during the COVID pandemic. Far from displacing jobs, they have compensated for worker shortages and are set to modernize sectors like energy and utilities.

AI: A Tool, Not an Autonomy

Contrary to popular perception, AI and machine learning are not autonomous entities. They are tools designed to mimic human cognitive functions and learn from experience. Their operation requires programming and oversight by engineers. Their application during the COVID pandemic has shown that they can compensate for worker shortages without causing a long-term impact on job availability.

AI in the Energy Sector

In the energy sector, particularly the U.S. electric grid, AI has been employed to forecast demand, control distributed energy resources (DERs), and optimize operations. This shift has freed workers from repetitive tasks and moved them into roles focusing on analytics and system monitoring. The concept of the Lump of Labour Fallacy, which suggests that work is not finite and can be redistributed rather than reduced, supports this shift.

AI in Utilities

AI applications in utilities include customer engagement, program enrollment, and real-time energy management. The integration of AI in the utility sector is expected to create more jobs and modernize the grid.

AI: Beyond Science Fiction

Despite the portrayal of AI as an existential threat in science fiction, experts predict the AI singularity, where AI surpasses human intelligence, is still decades away. Meanwhile, AI continues to prove its worth, enhancing efficiency and productivity across various sectors.

0
Energy United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Energy

See more
2 mins ago
RDKB's HomeSmart Initiative: Paving the Way to Sustainable Living
In the picturesque landscapes of Kootenay Boundary, a new dawn of sustainable living has been ushered in. The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB) has launched RDKB HomeSmart, a groundbreaking initiative offering free home retrofit guidance to its residents. Backed by the Columbia Basin Trust, FortisBC, and RDKB itself, this initiative has a profound objective:
RDKB's HomeSmart Initiative: Paving the Way to Sustainable Living
NV Energy Announces Rate Hike for Southern Nevada Customers
12 mins ago
NV Energy Announces Rate Hike for Southern Nevada Customers
Texas Power Grid Faces Winter: Confidence vs. Concerns
15 mins ago
Texas Power Grid Faces Winter: Confidence vs. Concerns
Samsung and Hyundai Partner to Bring SmartThings to Connected Cars
4 mins ago
Samsung and Hyundai Partner to Bring SmartThings to Connected Cars
Samsung and Hyundai Join Forces for Smart Home and Connected Car Integration
5 mins ago
Samsung and Hyundai Join Forces for Smart Home and Connected Car Integration
Sri Lankan Lawmaker Raises Concerns Over Proposed Power Sector Reforms
8 mins ago
Sri Lankan Lawmaker Raises Concerns Over Proposed Power Sector Reforms
Latest Headlines
World News
Nawfia Chieftaincy Crisis: Traditional Ruler Accuses Catholic Archbishop and Governor's Aide of Political Manipulation
56 seconds
Nawfia Chieftaincy Crisis: Traditional Ruler Accuses Catholic Archbishop and Governor's Aide of Political Manipulation
Prince Albert Encourages Mindful Drinking with Dry-ish January 2024
1 min
Prince Albert Encourages Mindful Drinking with Dry-ish January 2024
Businessman Launches Three-Year Football League in Blantyre North
1 min
Businessman Launches Three-Year Football League in Blantyre North
Nurse Recommends Red Face Washer in First Aid Kits for Blood-Related Emergencies
1 min
Nurse Recommends Red Face Washer in First Aid Kits for Blood-Related Emergencies
Madison's Basketball Team Stages Remarkable Comeback in Cross-Conference Game
1 min
Madison's Basketball Team Stages Remarkable Comeback in Cross-Conference Game
Crystal Palace Eyes FA Cup Success: A Shift in Priorities for Hodgson
2 mins
Crystal Palace Eyes FA Cup Success: A Shift in Priorities for Hodgson
Scotland Leads the Charge in Closing Gender Pay Gap
2 mins
Scotland Leads the Charge in Closing Gender Pay Gap
Montgomery County Public Library and Washington Wizards Launch Winter Reading Challenge
2 mins
Montgomery County Public Library and Washington Wizards Launch Winter Reading Challenge
Political Fray Unfolds in Alameda County Amid Officer's Death and Recall Campaign
3 mins
Political Fray Unfolds in Alameda County Amid Officer's Death and Recall Campaign
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
2 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
2 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
3 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
4 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
4 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
5 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
6 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app