The Role of AI in the Future of Work: Dispelling Fears and Embracing Potential

Public anxiety in the U.S. over artificial intelligence (AI) is a reflection of historical fears about technology replacing human labor. Despite concerns over privacy invasion, deep fakes, and potential job displacement, AI and machine learning have demonstrated their value, particularly during the COVID pandemic. Far from displacing jobs, they have compensated for worker shortages and are set to modernize sectors like energy and utilities.

AI: A Tool, Not an Autonomy

Contrary to popular perception, AI and machine learning are not autonomous entities. They are tools designed to mimic human cognitive functions and learn from experience. Their operation requires programming and oversight by engineers. Their application during the COVID pandemic has shown that they can compensate for worker shortages without causing a long-term impact on job availability.

AI in the Energy Sector

In the energy sector, particularly the U.S. electric grid, AI has been employed to forecast demand, control distributed energy resources (DERs), and optimize operations. This shift has freed workers from repetitive tasks and moved them into roles focusing on analytics and system monitoring. The concept of the Lump of Labour Fallacy, which suggests that work is not finite and can be redistributed rather than reduced, supports this shift.

AI in Utilities

AI applications in utilities include customer engagement, program enrollment, and real-time energy management. The integration of AI in the utility sector is expected to create more jobs and modernize the grid.

AI: Beyond Science Fiction

Despite the portrayal of AI as an existential threat in science fiction, experts predict the AI singularity, where AI surpasses human intelligence, is still decades away. Meanwhile, AI continues to prove its worth, enhancing efficiency and productivity across various sectors.