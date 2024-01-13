en English
Society

The Rise of Multigenerational Living in Colorado and the US

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:25 am EST
The Rise of Multigenerational Living in Colorado and the US

In the face of economic challenges and changing demographics, more Americans are embracing the concept of multigenerational living. The trend has seen a significant rise in Colorado, where the number of multigenerational households has surged by nearly 40% from 2010 to 2020, housing approximately 71,300 families under one roof.

Colorado’s Steep Housing Market

The steep rise in the median home price in the Denver area, over 110% in the past decade, has created a challenging housing market for many. The prohibitive cost of owning a home has led to families pooling resources, with many acknowledging the possibility of this arrangement becoming permanent.

Caregiving Needs and Multicultural Traditions

However, the shift to multigenerational living is not only financially driven. The need for caregiving for older adults and children has also played a role. Moreover, the practice resonates with the multicultural traditions of ethnic groups experiencing population growth in the United States, including Asian, Black, Hispanic, and foreign-born individuals. For these communities, multigenerational living is a means of preserving language, customs, and familial traditions.

The Value of Multigenerational Living

Generations United, a nonprofit organization, champions the cause of multigenerational living. It has noted the benefits of such arrangements during the pandemic, such as reduced isolation for the elderly and a stronger caregiving network. The rising trend of multigenerational living in the United States is not just a response to economic pressures, but also an affirmation of the importance of family and cultural preservation.

Society United States
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

