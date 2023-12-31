en English
Education

The Rise of Dual Enrollment Programs: A Strategy for College Cost Savings

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 5:34 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 5:52 am EST
Dual enrollment programs are witnessing a surge in popularity as they offer high school students a head start in their college education. According to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center, these programs have seen a 12.8% increase since 2022. By enabling students to take college-level courses while still in high school, these programs can significantly reduce the time and expense of obtaining a bachelor’s degree by up to two years.

The Rising Trend of Dual Enrollment

Establishments like Post University’s High School Academy in Waterbury, Connecticut, have experienced a spike in enrollment, with students undertaking both high school and college coursework concurrently. While not all students in dual enrollment programs earn an associate’s degree, most collect at least a year’s worth of college credits. This achievement allows them to enter college as transfer students, a pathway facilitated by policies in over 35 states that ensure students with an associate’s degree can transfer to a four-year state school as juniors.

Addressing Disparities in Dual Enrollment

Initially aimed at underrepresented students, dual enrollment programs now extend to a wider range of high schoolers. However, there is still a need for improved outreach to ensure underrepresented students of color are not sidelined. A study by the Illinois Workforce Education Research Collaborative (IWERC) pointed out that dual credit programs are more prevalent in districts serving rural communities and small towns, while urban and suburban districts serving minority and lower-income students are lagging behind. This disparity calls for an increase in dual credit offerings in districts with low participation rates.

Boosting the Teaching Profession

Alongside expanding dual enrollment opportunities, the Maryland Higher Education Commission (MHEC) is developing strategies to attract students to the teaching profession and retain them. The Commission is working with the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) to implement the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future education reform plan. The plan also includes the Maryland Educator Shortage Reduction Act, aimed at addressing a shortage of qualified teachers and fostering a passion for teaching.

The success of dual enrollment programs is underscored by a 2017 study from the Community College Research Center at Columbia University, which found that 88% of participants continued onto college and most obtained a degree within six years.

