The Rise of Aircraft Management Services: An Asset for Business Jet Owners

In the intricate world of aircraft ownership, business jet owners are turning to the comprehensive management services of aircraft management companies to ease their operational burdens. The services envelop effective management of an aircraft's storage, operations, maintenance, and compliance with regulations. A focal point of these management services is the potential for owners to generate auxiliary income by chartering their jets during periods they are not personally in use.

Advertisment

Aircraft Management Companies: The Part 135 Operators

Management companies, sanctioned as Part 135 operators in the US, are adept at handling the entire process of chartering, enabling the aircraft to earn income that can offset operational costs or serve as a return on investment. They are entrusted with ensuring all necessary paperwork, inspections, and maintenance are up-to-date, hiring staff, negotiating contracts, and planning operations. Their industry expertise and experience allow them to navigate the labyrinthine requirements and processes involved in aircraft management with ease, saving owners valuable time and money.

Private Operators: The Part 91 Spectrum

Advertisment

For owners who prefer not to charter, they can operate as private operators under Part 91 in the US. Here too, the aircraft managers play a vital role in handling necessary paperwork and the rigmarole of regulatory compliance. Their industry knowledge and experience prove invaluable in managing the complex facets of aircraft ownership.

Contrasting Trends: Dassault Aviation's Falcon and Rafale

The arena of aircraft management and chartering presents a stark contrast to the current market trends in the business jet industry. Dassault Aviation's Falcon business jets have witnessed a recent downturn in sales, while its military fighter jet, the Rafale, is experiencing a surge in demand. This dichotomy underlines the volatile dynamics of the aviation industry, where the chartering business continues to grow even as specific segments face challenges.