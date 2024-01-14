en English
Agriculture

The Rise, Fall, and Resurgence of U.S. Soybeans: An Agricultural Revolution

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:45 am EST
The Rise, Fall, and Resurgence of U.S. Soybeans: An Agricultural Revolution

Once considered a niche crop in the 1960s, soybeans have evolved into a cornerstone of American agriculture, contributing a staggering $124 billion to the U.S. economy in 2022. The humble legume’s rise to prominence is a testament to its versatility, finding use in food, fuel, and animal feed across the globe.

The Rise of the Soybean

It was the recognition of soybeans’ potential as animal feed, a protein source, and a valuable export that led to a surge in yields over time. The global soybean market has seen substantial growth, particularly since the early 2000s, painting a picture of an agricultural revolution steered by this unassuming crop.

Challenges in the Global Market

However, the road has not been without its bumps. The U.S., once a soybean-exporting powerhouse, has seen its dominance wane due to overreliance on China, a single export market. This dependence came to a head during the 2018 tariff dispute with China, pushing China to turn to Brazil for its soybean needs.

As a result, Brazil has since ascended to become the world’s top producer and exporter of soybeans, usurping the U.S. from its throne. The competition between the U.S., Brazil, and Argentina in the soybean market is intense, with cost competitiveness being a significant determinant of success.

Looking to the Future

To stay relevant, the U.S. is pushing the boundaries of innovation, exploring alternative uses for soybeans, such as in biofuels, renewable diesel, and bioplastics. The future of U.S. soybean agriculture hangs in the balance, hinging on the ingenuity of a new generation of farmers eager to solve problems more efficiently. Their solutions might currently be beyond our imagination, but the potential for evolution is palpable.

Agriculture Business United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

