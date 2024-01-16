The Rise and Decline of ESG Investing: A Paradigm Shift?

Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) investing has been an integral part of the investment landscape, long before the term 'ESG' was coined in 2005. This investment strategy, which takes into account ethical and sustainability factors along with financial returns, has become widely accepted in corporate America. In 2021, investments in U.S. sustainable-designated funds reached a record $51 billion.

The Rise of 'Woke Investing' Criticism

However, the ESG investing trend faced criticism in 2022. A group of Republican lawmakers began to term ESG as 'woke investing'. After the GOP secured a majority in the House in 2023, they promised to curb corporate ESG decision-making. Despite these political actions, a survey revealed that the support for ESG remained strong across various age groups.

Declining Support for ESG

But a recent survey suggests a change in tide. There appears to be a decrease in support for ESG among young investors aged 18 to 41. Those who were 'very concerned' about environmental issues dropped from 70% to 49%. Generation Z and millennials also showed reduced support for fund managers influencing companies' social policies. However, despite these findings, the younger population still largely backs ESG initiatives. The survey's results should not give way to a dramatic shift in worldview.

Fading Lustre of ESG

ESG seemed to have lost some of its sparkle in 2023. The third quarter of the year marked the fourth consecutive quarter of net outflows from sustainable funds in the United States. New state laws aimed at limiting ESG, combined with conservative members of Congress pushing bills to restrict ESG-based investing, further signaled a decline. Mentions of ESG on earnings calls dropped to their lowest level since 2020. Even high-performing funds like BlackRock Inc.’s iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA exchange-traded fund and Vanguard Group’s ESG US Stock ETF saw significant declines.

The Future of ESG

Despite the declining performance and political scrutiny, ESG investing is far from obsolete. Despite financial losses, investors have shown willingness to pay higher fees for ESG-oriented index funds. A net $44 billion went into ESG-labeled ETFs in 2022. While the ESG movement is facing some pushback, it's crucial to remember the importance of considering factors beyond profit in corporate decisions. Historical precedents like the East India Company's practices, which had negative consequences for many, serve as a reminder.