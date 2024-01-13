en English
The Rights of Nature: A Shift in Environmental Law

By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:34 pm EST
The Rights of Nature: A Shift in Environmental Law

In a world grappling with environmental crises and likened to a mass extinction event, an innovative legal movement is gaining ground, recognizing the rights of natural elements and ecosystems as legal entities. This concept, known as the Rights of Nature, has found advocates in science fiction author Christopher Brown and attorney Jack Fiander.

Conceptualizing Nature’s Rights

Brown, while researching social injustice, stumbled upon this groundbreaking doctrine. The Rights of Nature revolves around the idea that natural elements and ecosystems should have legal standing, thus offering them protection against degradation and exploitation. This legal perspective has been put to test in Fiander’s case, where he represents the Sauk-Suiattle tribe in a lawsuit against the city of Seattle.

Defending the Salmon

The tribe’s lawsuit focuses on the adverse effects of hydro dams on local Salmon populations. Uniquely, the Salmon themselves are named as the plaintiffs, highlighting the legal recognition of their rights. This case is a tangible manifestation of the growing acknowledgment of the need for innovative legal approaches to address environmental crises.

Nature’s Guardians Around the Globe

Meanwhile, the Town Board of Nederland, Colorado, under a ‘Rights of Nature’ program, appointed two ‘guardians’ to represent Boulder Creek and its watershed, marking a U.S. precedent for the rights of nature movement. In New Zealand, similar legal designations occurred for the Whanganui River. In North Carolina, a bill was introduced to protect the Haw River’s rights to exist, marking the first ever state bill in the United States to offer legal protections for a river.

These instances and the increasing application of rights-based climate litigation signify an evolving approach towards environmental protection. The Rights of Nature is more than a legal movement; it’s a shift in perspective, a recognition of our environmental responsibilities, and a bold step towards a sustainable future.

author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

