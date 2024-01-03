en English
Science & Technology

The Resilient Redwoods: Giants Adapting to Change

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:10 am EST
Coast redwoods, the tallest plants on Earth, are primarily found in a narrow region along the Pacific Northwest of the United States. These leviathans of the plant kingdom have developed their towering structures through the process of natural selection and evolution, adapting to the moisture-rich environment and fertile soil found in this region. However, the impact of human activity has led to their numbers dwindling from over half a million to around 70,000.

The Redwoods: More Than Just Trees

Redwoods are not just colossal plants; they are entire ecosystems within themselves. They support a diverse range of life forms, from the elusive wandering salamander to the majestic California condors. Even aquatic crustaceans find refuge in the lush fern mats of the redwood canopy. Despite the threats posed by climate change, such as reduced moisture levels and increased fire risks, these ancient trees continue to adapt and survive.

Climate Change and the Redwoods

Researchers at botanical gardens like The Huntington are considering innovative ways to integrate trees into landscapes to enhance resilience against climate change. The discovery of new species, such as the lichen Xylopsora canopeorum, on redwoods indicates that these trees and their ecosystem partners are evolving in response to environmental changes.

Symbol of Resilience

Redwoods symbolize the interconnectedness of life and the ongoing process of adaptation and evolution. A testament to this resilience is the pair of redwoods thriving at The Huntington, far south of their typical range, demonstrating their adaptability to new environments, and offering hope for the future of these giants.

Science & Technology
BNN Correspondents

