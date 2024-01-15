The Resilience of Dairy: An Insight into Pineland Farms Dairy Co.

In the heart of Bangor, Maine, Pineland Farms Dairy Co stands as a testament to the resilience and innovation of the dairy industry. Despite a slight dip in overall unit sales, the dairy milk market has displayed robust growth, reaching a valuation of $15.58 billion in 2023. This growth is fuelled by an array of diverse dairy products such as yogurt, ice cream, kefir, butter, sour cream, and cheese, all of which depend on the essential nutrients found in milk, like calcium and vitamin D.

Award-winning Cheeses and the Secret of Fresh Milk

Established in 2004, Pineland Farms Dairy Co. has carved a niche for itself in the industry, specializing in handcrafting cheeses. With a daily production of 3,200 to 6,400 pounds, the dairy sources fresh milk from local farms, thereby ensuring the quality of its products. The company's cheeses, like the Smoked Gouda, Reserve Cheddar, and New Gloucester, have garnered prestigious awards, signaling their high quality and craftsmanship.

Investing for Future Growth

In 2017, Pineland Farms made a significant stride by acquiring the former Grant's Dairy property for $1 million. They further invested $18 million in renovations, expanding its operations to include milk, cream, ice cream mixes, and dairy blends. Shortly after starting the fluid side of the plant in 2019, the company witnessed a 100% increase in milk intake, a testament to their strategic and successful expansion.

By utilizing Maine's milk and supporting local farmers, Pineland Farms has demonstrated its commitment to the community. The renovated plant at 1 Milk Street is part of a significant transformation led by the Libra Foundation, which operates a historic farm business campus in New Gloucester, Maine. This campus now serves as a hub for local produce, meats, cheeses, and other goods, functioning as a recreational and educational facility.