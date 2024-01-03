The Power of Citizen Activism: Vermont Yankee Nuclear Reactor Shuts Down

The early dawn of 29th December 2024 marked the end of an era as the Vermont Yankee nuclear reactor, an operational behemoth since the 1970s, was permanently silenced. This momentous shutdown, a direct result of persistent citizen activism, has sent seismic waves through the nuclear energy sector. It has brought the number of licensed commercial nuclear reactors in the United States to below 100, a significant decline from the once anticipated 1,000 reactors.

An Unprofitable Gamble

Despite the Vermont Yankee reactor being fully amortized, its corporate owner, Entergy, confirmed that it was no longer financially viable to continue its operations. Challenged by the competitive pricing of renewable energy sources and fracked gas, the reactor had lost its economic footing. This trend is not exclusive to Vermont Yankee. Nuclear reactors globally, once hailed as cost-effective powerhouses, are increasingly viewed as financial burdens.

Subsidy Lobbying Vs. Grassroots Activism

In regions like Illinois, reactor owners are resorting to lobbying state legislators for subsidies to offset their financial losses. However, Vermont Yankee’s fate took a different turn. Years of resolute non-violent campaigning by nuclear opponents and advocates for a green-powered economy thwarted such attempts. The Citizen Awareness Network, led by the indefatigable Deb Katz, was instrumental in this grassroots movement leading to Vermont Yankee’s shutdown.

Victory for the Safe Energy Movement

The Citizen Awareness Network’s efforts not only led to the shutdown of Vermont Yankee but also contributed to the prevention of two reactors’ construction in Montague, Massachusetts, and the closure of the Yankee Rowe reactor in the early 1990s. The termination of Vermont Yankee symbolizes a victory for citizen activists and the quest for safe energy. It is a testament to the power of collective action and a beacon for other grassroots movements across the world.