The Pivotal Role of Aunts in Supporting LGBTQ Youth: A Groundbreaking Study

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:44 pm EST
The Pivotal Role of Aunts in Supporting LGBTQ Youth: A Groundbreaking Study

In a groundbreaking revelation, a recent study published in Socius sheds light on the integral role aunts play in supporting LGBTQ youth, especially those encountering ambivalence or rejection from their parents. This research, the first of its kind to focus on the correlation between LGBTQ youth and aunthood, is part of an expansive two-year longitudinal study on family support and housing stability.

The Study and its Participants

The study, initiated in South Texas and the Inland Empire of California, involved interviews with 83 LGBTQ youth. A striking majority of the participants underscored the significance of their aunts in their lives, with 38 mentioning them as crucial non-parental relatives.

Role of Aunts in Preventing Homelessness

The study disclosed that aunts can help avert homelessness among LGBTQ youth by offering vital support, including LGBTQ-specific support, anticipatory housing, and actual housing assistance. This revelation emphasizes the importance of extended family members, especially maternal figures like aunts, in Black, Latinx, Asian, Indigenous, and low-income families.

The ‘Othermothers’ Concept

The study, co-authored by Brandon Robinson, Amy L. Stone, and Javania Webb, accentuates the value of the love and acceptance that aunts can provide. This kind of support is particularly meaningful for youth who do not have supportive parents. The research contributes to the understanding of ‘othermothers,’ a term coined by social theorist Patricia Hill Collins, which delineates the essential role of extended family members in the lives of LGBTQ youth.

In summary, the research presents a compelling argument for the pivotal role aunts can play in the lives of LGBTQ youth, offering not only a safe haven but also an emotional anchor. This influential role of aunts, as ‘othermothers,’ is a testament to the power of acceptance and love that transcends the traditional boundaries of parenthood.

author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

