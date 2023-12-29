The Pill and the Smartphone: A Comparative Study on the Cultural Impact of Technological Progress on Sexual Norms

In a riveting piece by Mary Harrington, the societal and cultural implications of technological progress on sexual norms and pornography consumption are explored. Harrington draws a fascinating correlation between the sexual revolution instigated by the birth control pill in the 1960s, and the challenges posed in the current era by the ubiquity of smartphones.

A Revolution Sparked by the Pill

The birth control pill, approved by the FDA in 1960, enabled women to divorce sex from the act of procreation. This monumental shift, coupled with a landmark 1966 Supreme Court ruling that protected pornographic material under the First Amendment, precipitated a decline in the traditional stigma surrounding pornography. The industry subsequently witnessed a significant expansion.

The Smartphone Era

Fast forward to the present day, smartphones, since the inaugural launch of the iPhone in 2007, have granted billions of individuals easy and private access to a vast range of digital content, which includes pornography. The addictive nature and convenience of smartphones have amplified worries about pornographic material consumption. The article suggests that the impact of smartphones on society parallels that of the Pill in terms of their pervasive and transformative effects.

The Australian Scenario

The article delves into the effects of smartphone-enabled access to pornography on young Australian men. It expounds upon concerns surrounding early exposure, the absence of comprehensive sexual education, unrealistic expectations, aggressive behavior, and the influence on relationships. Certified sex and relationship practitioner Georgia Grace underscores the urgency for the ethical consumption of adult content, education, and transparent discussions on sexuality to tackle these issues.

Increased Regulatory Scrutiny

In a significant development, major online pornography platforms find themselves under the increased scrutiny of the European Commission. Companies like Pornhub, Xvideos, and Stripchat have come into focus as part of the new regulatory efforts spurred by the Digital Services Act that took effect last August. The classification of platforms now includes these sites as they are deemed ‘very large online platforms’.