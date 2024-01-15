en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Economy

The Paradox of Pessimism: American Consumer Sentiment in a Strong Economy

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:09 am EST
The Paradox of Pessimism: American Consumer Sentiment in a Strong Economy

The United States, often looked upon as the world’s largest economy, has been flaunting positive economic indicators such as a slowdown in inflation, reduced petrol prices, abundant job opportunities, and a robust stock market. However, a striking paradox presents itself – American consumer sentiment remains notably pessimistic, reflecting levels of concern comparable to those during the 2007-09 global financial crisis. This has left economists, policy-makers, and observers scratching their heads, puzzled by the disconnection between the nation’s economic performance and public perception.

The Paradox of Perception

Surveys and indices, including the University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment index, reveal that nearly half of Americans believe the economy is worsening. This sentiment persists despite the fact that the U.S. economy has outperformed its large developed peers in recent years. Furthermore, many Americans disapprove of President Joe Biden’s handling of the economy. The paradox is even more stark when we consider that this sentiment remains strong under both President Trump and President Biden, who had different economic strategies and outcomes.

Theories to Explain the Disconnect

Several theories have emerged to explain this disconnect. One theory suggests that real income has been affected by inflation and after-tax personal income is lower compared to the period of the stimulus package in March 2021. Additionally, aggressive interest rate hikes have made loans for homes and cars more expensive, impacting housing affordability. Another theory posits a statistical illusion, where using an alternative measure of inflation shows that real wages are on their pre-pandemic trend. Not to mention, unemployment is low and wage growth is strong, especially for low-income Americans.

The Role of Bias and Media Influence

However, models developed by economists indicate that the consumer sentiment index has been lower than what economic data would predict, suggesting a negative bias in opinion polling and sentiment surveys. Partisan hostility and the negative tone of news coverage are potential contributing factors to this bias. Furthermore, the long lag between the post-pandemic recovery and the adjustment of expectations regarding the economy could explain the sustained low sentiment.

The combination of these factors suggests a complex relationship between economic performance and public perception, where statistical data, consumer experiences, and media influence intersect to shape the national economic mood. This paradox of pessimism in a strong economy is a reminder of the intricate dance between numbers and narratives, revealing that the state of an economy is as much about perception as it is about hard facts.

0
Economy United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Economy

See more
1 min ago
Walmart Dives into Affordable Fine Jewelry Market Amid Inflation
As an answer to the current inflationary period, Walmart, the world’s largest retailer renowned for budget-friendly groceries, is widening its product range to encompass more fine jewelry, specifically focusing on lab-grown diamonds. Ahead of the festive season, Walmart rolled out a collection of lab-grown diamond jewelry at affordable price points, including a 1.5-carat engagement ring
Walmart Dives into Affordable Fine Jewelry Market Amid Inflation
European Markets Set to Open Higher as World Economic Forum Kicks Off
2 mins ago
European Markets Set to Open Higher as World Economic Forum Kicks Off
Global Economy Expected to Weaken in 2024, Says World Economic Forum Report
3 mins ago
Global Economy Expected to Weaken in 2024, Says World Economic Forum Report
'Blossoms Shanghai': A Nostalgic Journey into 1990s Capitalist China
1 min ago
'Blossoms Shanghai': A Nostalgic Journey into 1990s Capitalist China
Japan's Nikkei 225 Hits 33-Year High, Breaching 35,000 Mark
2 mins ago
Japan's Nikkei 225 Hits 33-Year High, Breaching 35,000 Mark
Wall Street Banks Navigate Challenging Landscape Amid Economic Uncertainties
2 mins ago
Wall Street Banks Navigate Challenging Landscape Amid Economic Uncertainties
Latest Headlines
World News
U.S. Constitution and Political Crises: A Thorough Critique and Counterargument
9 seconds
U.S. Constitution and Political Crises: A Thorough Critique and Counterargument
Sebastian Ofner: From World No. 193 to 37 - A Tale of Determination and Resilience
24 seconds
Sebastian Ofner: From World No. 193 to 37 - A Tale of Determination and Resilience
Bob Brunkhorst Declares Candidacy for Bremer County Board of Supervisors
32 seconds
Bob Brunkhorst Declares Candidacy for Bremer County Board of Supervisors
5150 Triathlon CamSur: A Triumphant Return to the Ironman Calendar
43 seconds
5150 Triathlon CamSur: A Triumphant Return to the Ironman Calendar
Canada's Ambiguous Stance on South Africa's Genocide Case against Israel
45 seconds
Canada's Ambiguous Stance on South Africa's Genocide Case against Israel
Mama Joy: South Africa's Superfan's Viral Journey to Africa Cup of Nations
47 seconds
Mama Joy: South Africa's Superfan's Viral Journey to Africa Cup of Nations
Reframing Home Cleaning Habits: Health Over Aesthetics
50 seconds
Reframing Home Cleaning Habits: Health Over Aesthetics
President's Visit and Meghalaya Games: A Historic Moment for Meghalaya
57 seconds
President's Visit and Meghalaya Games: A Historic Moment for Meghalaya
Shashi Naidoo: A Storm in the Social Media Teacup Over Israel-Palestine Views
1 min
Shashi Naidoo: A Storm in the Social Media Teacup Over Israel-Palestine Views
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
2 mins
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
7 mins
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
30 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
59 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
3 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app