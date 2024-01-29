The Pacific NW College Planning Foundation Offers Guidance Through Virtual Class

As the modern landscape of higher education continues to evolve, students and their families often find themselves navigating a complex maze of choices and challenges. Addressing this pressing need, the Pacific NW College Planning Foundation has taken an initiative to empower students with the right knowledge and tools. The foundation is set to host a virtual class that delves into the intricacies of college planning and affordability.

Guiding the Next Generation

Scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 30, the online course is designed primarily for high school juniors, though it opens its virtual doors to students across all grade levels. The course will be conducted by Crystal Tate, an esteemed educational consultant known for her adept guidance in the realm of college planning.

Unveiling the Roadmap to College

The webinar, planned for 6:30 p.m. via Zoom, promises to unearth a wealth of knowledge for those setting their sights on higher education. The agenda includes key topics that often perplex students and their families. Attendees can anticipate comprehensive insights into selecting the right college - a decision that can significantly impact their future. Furthermore, the course aims to shed light on strategies to maximize scholarship and grant opportunities, thereby easing the financial burden that often accompanies higher education.

Demystifying Standardized Tests and Procrastination Costs

Beyond the obvious, the webinar will also delve into the significance of SAT/ACT tests, helping students understand their role in the admission process and the potential benefits of performing well. Additionally, the course will address a less-discussed but equally crucial aspect - the potential financial consequences of procrastination in the college planning process. By highlighting the cost of delays, it seeks to instill a sense of urgency and proactive planning among students.

In conclusion, the Pacific NW College Planning Foundation's upcoming virtual class is an endeavor to demystify the journey towards higher education and arm students with practical knowledge. By focusing on affordability, the course underscores the importance of financial literacy in the realm of education planning and provides an invaluable resource for those setting sail on this significant voyage.