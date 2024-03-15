'The Outsiders' Musical Debuts on Broadway: Exclusive 'Stay Gold' Song Premiere

Marking a significant transition from page to stage, 'The Outsiders', the cherished novel by S.E. Hinton, has been transformed into a Broadway musical set to captivate audiences with its premiere at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre in New York City. The production, eagerly anticipated by fans of the original story and newcomers alike, opens its doors for preview performances this Saturday, leading up to the grand opening night on April 11.

From Novel to Stage: A Cultural Phenomenon Reimagined

The journey of 'The Outsiders' from a groundbreaking novel written by a teenage Hinton to a celebrated piece of American culture is nothing short of remarkable. With its roots deeply embedded in the young adult genre, the story's adaptation into a musical brings a fresh perspective to the tale of friendship, conflict, and the poignant reality of youth. The musical's score, a collaborative effort by Jamestown Revival's Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance, along with Justin Levine, aims to encapsulate the novel's emotional depth and the iconic phrase 'Stay Gold,' inspired by Robert Frost's poem 'Nothing Gold Can Stay.' This adaptation not only pays homage to the novel but also draws inspiration from Francis Ford Coppola's 1983 film adaptation, further bridging the gap between past and present interpretations of the story.

A Star-Studded Team Behind the Scenes

Under the direction of Danya Taymor and featuring choreography by Rick Kuperman and Jeff Kuperman, the musical boasts a talented cast and creative team committed to bringing this timeless story to life. Angelina Jolie, one of the lead producers, was moved to join the project after her daughter Vivienne experienced the musical's out-of-town tryout. Jolie's involvement underscores the production's appeal to a diverse audience, spanning generations and backgrounds. The musical's cast recording, featuring original tunes including 'Stay Gold,' promises to be a highlight for both fans of the musical and those yet to experience its magic.

Looking Towards Opening Night and Beyond

As the Broadway community and fans of 'The Outsiders' alike count down to the preview performances and official opening night, the anticipation builds for a musical that promises to resonate deeply with its audience. The adaptation of such a beloved story into a musical format represents a bold venture, one that invites viewers to experience the compelling narrative of Ponyboy, Johnny, and their gang in a new light. With tickets now on sale, the production is poised to make a significant impact on the Broadway scene, staying true to the essence of Hinton's original work while introducing its timeless themes to a new generation.