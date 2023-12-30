The Olson’s Journey: From Teachers to Early Retirees Through Frugality and Investment

In a world where financial independence and early retirement are seen as a result of a sudden windfall or a high-paying job, Joe and Ali Olson, both in their mid-thirties, stand as a testament to the power of consistent saving and judicious investing. The couple, who began their careers as teachers in Las Vegas during the post-2008 housing crisis, managed to retire at the ripe age of 29.

Living Frugally, Investing Wisely

The Olson’s managed to save approximately 80% of their income by living a frugal lifestyle reminiscent of their college days. They prioritized investing their savings into rental properties, demonstrating the value of smart asset allocation and a diversified investment strategy. By 2020, the couple owned 19 rental properties scattered across the United States. This rental income replaced their combined salary of nearly $88,000, enabling them to retire in 2015.

A Story of Early Retirement

The Olson’s story is a resounding refutation of the common belief that early retirement is only possible with extraordinary income. Their journey underscores that financial independence can be achieved through persistent saving, wise investing, and living within one’s means. However, their story also highlights the challenges that come with early retirement – primarily, finding meaningful ways to fill their time.

Life After Retirement

Despite their financial freedom, the Olsons have sought purposeful engagements. In 2019, Joe committed over 300 hours to Habitat for Humanity, while Ali pursued her passion for novel writing. The couple also maintains a blog where they share their experiences and insights from their early retirement journey, aiming to inspire and inform others who might be considering a similar path.

Meanwhile, Canadian seniors have an avenue to increase their income through Tax Free Savings Accounts (TFSAs). With a contribution limit of $7,000 in 2024, the TFSA allows for passive income generation without pushing retirees into a higher tax bracket or risking Old Age Security clawback. A diversified portfolio of laddered Guaranteed Investment Certificates (GICs) and high-yield dividend stocks could generate an average return of 5.5%, providing a total of $10,450 per year in tax-free passive income for a retired couple with combined TFSA investments of $190,000.