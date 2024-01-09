The New York Times Initiates Legal Battle Against OpenAI and Microsoft

In a groundbreaking development, The New York Times has launched a legal battle against tech giants OpenAI and Microsoft, alleging infringement of its content. The complaint argues that OpenAI utilized articles from The Times to refine its widely-used ChatGPT chatbot and other AI applications without acquiring necessary permissions or making due payments.

OpenAI Responds to Allegations

OpenAI, in its response, publicized that the newspaper’s accusations were not providing a complete account of the company’s use of Times data. The tech company maintains that leveraging publicly accessible internet materials for AI training is permissible under the fair use doctrine. OpenAI further asserts that the instances of ‘regurgitation’ of content from The New York Times were infrequent glitches rather than a standard practice.

A Legal Battle with Far-Reaching Implications

The lawsuit represents the first instance of a substantial media establishment taking an AI platform to court. This case could potentially pave the way for other intellectual property owners to initiate legal action against AI platforms for similar grievances, thereby setting a precedent with far-reaching implications for the tech industry.

A Storied Conversation

Adding a touch of color to this developing legal drama, Kevin Roose, a tech columnist for The New York Times, and Casey Newton from Platformer, discussed the lawsuit and its potential impact on news publishers during a podcast.

