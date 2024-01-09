en English
Business

The New York Times Initiates Legal Battle Against OpenAI and Microsoft

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 8, 2024 at 7:53 pm EST
In a groundbreaking development, The New York Times has launched a legal battle against tech giants OpenAI and Microsoft, alleging infringement of its content. The complaint argues that OpenAI utilized articles from The Times to refine its widely-used ChatGPT chatbot and other AI applications without acquiring necessary permissions or making due payments.

OpenAI Responds to Allegations

OpenAI, in its response, publicized that the newspaper’s accusations were not providing a complete account of the company’s use of Times data. The tech company maintains that leveraging publicly accessible internet materials for AI training is permissible under the fair use doctrine. OpenAI further asserts that the instances of ‘regurgitation’ of content from The New York Times were infrequent glitches rather than a standard practice.

A Legal Battle with Far-Reaching Implications

The lawsuit represents the first instance of a substantial media establishment taking an AI platform to court. This case could potentially pave the way for other intellectual property owners to initiate legal action against AI platforms for similar grievances, thereby setting a precedent with far-reaching implications for the tech industry.

A Storied Conversation

Adding a touch of color to this developing legal drama, Kevin Roose, a tech columnist for The New York Times, and Casey Newton from Platformer, discussed the lawsuit and its potential impact on news publishers during a podcast. Roose humorously shared that he learned about the lawsuit while visiting a bird sanctuary. In the podcast, which is supported by charity research organization Givewell, the two also discussed other intriguing topics, including Beeper CEO Eric Migicovsky’s innovative solution to alter iMessage for Android users’ messages to appear blue, and their tech resolutions for the New Year.

The podcast transcript, created with speech recognition software, might contain inaccuracies, prompting the hosts to advise listeners to cross-verify with the episode audio before quoting from the transcript.

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

