The Neighborhood Effect: How Upbringing Influences Economic Future

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 4:22 pm EST
The Neighborhood Effect: How Upbringing Influences Economic Future

In a recent study by economists from Brown University, Harvard University, and the U.S. Census Bureau, it has been revealed that the neighborhood in which a child grows up exerts a profound influence on their future economic status. Factors such as the quality of school districts, poverty rates, and the level of social capital within a community were found to play significant roles in shaping a child’s income as they transition into adulthood.

The Power of Place

The research utilized a tool known as the Opportunity Atlas, developed by the Opportunity Insights research program. This innovative instrument uses U.S. Census and tax data to map the adult outcomes for children based on the neighborhoods in which they were raised. The result is a stark illustration of income disparities, with children’s adult income varying dramatically based on the neighborhood of their upbringing. For instance, a child raised in one neighborhood could earn an average of $56,000, while a child from an adjacent neighborhood might earn only $33,000.

Timing Matters

Furthermore, the study found that the timing of a move to a more affluent neighborhood also has a significant impact on future earnings. Moves made earlier in a child’s life led to greater income benefits, underscoring the importance of a child’s environment from a young age in shaping economic prospects.

What Makes a High-Mobility Neighborhood?

While it is challenging to definitively outline all the traits of high-mobility neighborhoods, the study identified common characteristics such as lower poverty rates, more stable family structures, a higher level of social capital, and better schools. The research suggests that these elements play a vital role in facilitating upward economic mobility for children.

Challenging the American Dream

In the United States, relative mobility, or the chances of rising to the top of the income distribution, has remained stable. However, absolute mobility, the likelihood that a child born into poverty will achieve a higher standard of living, is less than in other developed countries. This stark disparity challenges the concept of the American Dream, suggesting that upward economic mobility is not as readily accessible as once believed.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

